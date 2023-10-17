Disney Surprises Football Fans at SoFi Stadium with Seat Upgrades and Gifts from “Wish”

In celebration of Disney100, football fans at SoFi Stadium were surprised with seat upgrades and gifts from their upcoming film Wish, according to ABC7.

What’s Happening:

SoFi Stadium was under the national spotlight for Monday Night Football, and Disney took advantage of that to celebrate the company's 100th anniversary and their upcoming film Wish .

The roof of SoFi Stadium was lit up with projections from Wish , including the cute Star character.

About Wish:

Wish takes place once upon a time in Rosas—a fantastical, fictional island where wishes can literally and magically come true. When Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, learns a hard truth, she makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.

opens only in theaters on November 22nd, 2023. Disney has announced plans to release one song a week