Neil Patrick Harris Becomes the Toymaker in New “Doctor Who” Behind the Scenes Featurette

Neil Patrick Harris reveals all about becoming the Toymaker in a new behind the scenes featurette from the final Doctor Who 60th anniversary special, “The Giggle.”

This 5-minute long behind the scenes video begins with actor Neil Patrick Harris describing his time playing the Toymaker as “unbelievably exciting and exhausting.”

Neil talks about the Toymaker’s penchant for dressing in different outfits and putting on ridiculous accents.

Costume designer Pam Downe reveals that three of his costumes were specifically made for the character, with the final pilot’s outfit being off-the-shelf.

Puppeteer Brian Fisher discusses the fun puppet scene, featuring some of the Doctor’s past companions, which Neil actually had a hand in puppeteering.

Finally, the featurette showcases how the scene of the Toymaker’s arrival at UNIT, set to the Spice Girls’ “Spice Up Your Life,” was put together.

Watch it for yourself below: