Neil Patrick Harris Becomes the Toymaker in New “Doctor Who” Behind the Scenes Featurette

Neil Patrick Harris reveals all about becoming the Toymaker in a new behind the scenes featurette from the final Doctor Who 60th anniversary special, “The Giggle.”
- This 5-minute long behind the scenes video begins with actor Neil Patrick Harris describing his time playing the Toymaker as “unbelievably exciting and exhausting.”
- Neil talks about the Toymaker’s penchant for dressing in different outfits and putting on ridiculous accents.
- Costume designer Pam Downe reveals that three of his costumes were specifically made for the character, with the final pilot’s outfit being off-the-shelf.
- Puppeteer Brian Fisher discusses the fun puppet scene, featuring some of the Doctor’s past companions, which Neil actually had a hand in puppeteering.
- Finally, the featurette showcases how the scene of the Toymaker’s arrival at UNIT, set to the Spice Girls’ “Spice Up Your Life,” was put together.
- Watch it for yourself below:
- For a further behind the scenes look at “The Giggle,” check out the 14 minute featurette that was released following the special’s debut.
- All three Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials are now streaming on Disney+. Check out Luke’s recap and review of the final special, “The Giggle.”
- The Christmas special, “The Church on Ruby Road,” will premiere on Christmas Day, December 25th.
