Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson Light Up The Iconic London Eye at “Doctor Who” Christmas Special Blue Carpet Premiere

The blue carpet premiere for the Doctor Who Christmas special, “The Church on Ruby Road,” took place today in London, where Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson lit the London Eye up in “Time Vortex” blue.

What’s Happening:

Earlier today, Gatwa (The Doctor) and Gibson (Ruby Sunday) pushed the button to light the London Eye landmark in the colors of the iconic Doctor Who Time Vortex earlier to celebrate the premiere.

Additionally, a blue carpet world premiere screening of the Christmas Special and Q&A with Gatwa, Gibson and showrunner Russell T Davies took place at the British Film Institute, Southbank today.

#DoctorWho and @TheLondonEye – BFFs since 2005! ❤️❤️➕🎡



Watch as Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson switch on the https://t.co/CPc9Ef8mNb London Eye! 💡 pic.twitter.com/nV8Z0oBenQ — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) December 11, 2023

Alongside the blue carpet premiere, a new teaser for the Christmas special was released today by Disney+

Long ago on Christmas Eve, a baby was abandoned in the snow. Today, Ruby Sunday meets the Doctor, stolen babies, goblins and perhaps the secret of her birth.

As well as meeting Ruby Sunday for the first time – the Doctor meets Davina McCall who plays herself, Michelle Greenidge as Ruby’s mum Carla, Angela Wynter as Ruby’s grandmother Cherry and Anita Dobson as Mrs Flood.

Fans can also listen to and watch “The Goblin Song”

“The Church on Ruby Road” will premiere on Christmas Day, December 25th on Disney+