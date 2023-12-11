Disney+ Shares New Teaser for “Doctor Who” Christmas Special “The Church on Ruby Road”

Disney+ has shared a new teaser for the Doctor Who Christmas special, “The Church on Ruby Road,” which showcases some scenes not released in the previous trailer.
What’s Happening:
- The teaser begins as the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) is heard saying “let me tell you a Christmas story. A story of chance, coincidence and luck.”
- In these moments, we get what appears to be the first meeting between the Doctor and his new companion, Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson).
- Long ago, on Christmas Eve, a baby was abandoned in the snow – a baby that the Doctor appears to find. That baby is Ruby Sunday, and through meeting the Doctor, she will learn the secret of her birth.
- At the end of the teaser, we get to see Ruby’s home life, as the Doctor meets her mum (Michelle Greenidge).
- Watch the teaser for yourself below:
- As well as meeting Ruby Sunday for the first time – the Doctor meets Davina McCall who plays herself, Michelle Greenidge as Ruby’s mum Carla, Angela Wynter as Ruby’s grandmother Cherry and Anita Dobson as Mrs Flood.
- Fans can also listen to and watch “The Goblin Song” from the special, which was released today – with proceeds going to BBC Children in Need.
- “The Church on Ruby Road” will premiere on Christmas Day, December 25th on Disney+.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now