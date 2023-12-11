Disney+ Shares New Teaser for “Doctor Who” Christmas Special “The Church on Ruby Road”

Disney+ has shared a new teaser for the Doctor Who Christmas special, “The Church on Ruby Road,” which showcases some scenes not released in the previous trailer.

What’s Happening:

The teaser begins as the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) is heard saying “let me tell you a Christmas story. A story of chance, coincidence and luck.”

In these moments, we get what appears to be the first meeting between the Doctor and his new companion, Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson).

Long ago, on Christmas Eve, a baby was abandoned in the snow – a baby that the Doctor appears to find. That baby is Ruby Sunday, and through meeting the Doctor, she will learn the secret of her birth.

At the end of the teaser, we get to see Ruby’s home life, as the Doctor meets her mum (Michelle Greenidge).

Watch the teaser for yourself below:

As well as meeting Ruby Sunday for the first time – the Doctor meets Davina McCall who plays herself, Michelle Greenidge as Ruby’s mum Carla, Angela Wynter as Ruby’s grandmother Cherry and Anita Dobson as Mrs Flood.

Fans can also listen to and watch “The Goblin Song”

“The Church on Ruby Road” will premiere on Christmas Day, December 25th on Disney+.