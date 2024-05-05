Ruby Takes Her First Trip Into Space in New Clip from “Doctor Who”

Another new clip from the opening episode of Doctor Who, “Space Babies,” has been released – this time showcasing Ruby Sunday’s first trip into outer space.

What’s Happening:

In this newly released clip, the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) takes his new companion Ruby (Millie Gibson) into space for the first time, as they land aboard a space station.

Ruby asks the Doctor how he keeps going, and the Doctor replies by saying for days like this, pointing into the vastness of space.

The Doctor explains a bit about his lifestyle, and despite the occasional bouts of loneliness, he feels free with a love of exploring the universe. He keeps moving on to see the next thing, and the next and the next.

After that, the Doctor figures out where they’ve landed and explains about the TARDIS’ perception filter, which translates alien languages into English for its occupants – helping you fit into every time and place.

Watch the new clip for yourself below.

Yesterday, another clip from “Space Babies” was released, where Ruby feels the butterfly effect first hand. You can watch that clip here

About Doctor Who:

On Friday, May 10th at 7:00 p.m. EDT on Disney+

New episodes drop Fridays on Disney+, where available, and on Saturdays on the BBC and BBC iPlayer in the UK.

In this season, The Doctor and his companion Ruby Sunday travel across time and space, with adventures all the way from the Regency era in England, to war-torn future worlds. Throughout their adventures in the TARDIS — a time-traveling ship shaped like a police box — they encounter incredible friends and dangerous foes, including a terrifying bogeyman, and the Doctor’s most powerful enemy yet.

