Ruby Takes Her First Trip Into Space in New Clip from “Doctor Who”

Another new clip from the opening episode of Doctor Who, “Space Babies,” has been released – this time showcasing Ruby Sunday’s first trip into outer space.
What’s Happening:
- In this newly released clip, the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) takes his new companion Ruby (Millie Gibson) into space for the first time, as they land aboard a space station.
- Ruby asks the Doctor how he keeps going, and the Doctor replies by saying for days like this, pointing into the vastness of space.
- The Doctor explains a bit about his lifestyle, and despite the occasional bouts of loneliness, he feels free with a love of exploring the universe. He keeps moving on to see the next thing, and the next and the next.
- After that, the Doctor figures out where they’ve landed and explains about the TARDIS’ perception filter, which translates alien languages into English for its occupants – helping you fit into every time and place.
- Watch the new clip for yourself below.
- Yesterday, another clip from “Space Babies” was released, where Ruby feels the butterfly effect first hand. You can watch that clip here.
About Doctor Who:
- On Friday, May 10th at 7:00 p.m. EDT on Disney+ in the U.S. and around the world (excluding the U.K.), audiences can stream “The Church on Ruby Road,” which premiered last December, as well as two all-new episodes.
- New episodes drop Fridays on Disney+, where available, and on Saturdays on the BBC and BBC iPlayer in the UK.
- In this season, The Doctor and his companion Ruby Sunday travel across time and space, with adventures all the way from the Regency era in England, to war-torn future worlds. Throughout their adventures in the TARDIS — a time-traveling ship shaped like a police box — they encounter incredible friends and dangerous foes, including a terrifying bogeyman, and the Doctor’s most powerful enemy yet.
- Check out Luke’s breakdown of the most recent trailer for the season here.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now