Novelization of “Doctor Who” Christmas Special “The Church on Ruby Road” To Be Released in January 2024

The upcoming Doctor Who Christmas special, “The Church on Ruby Road,” is set to receive a novelization in January 2024.

BBC Books have announced the Target novelisation of “The Church on Ruby Road,” the first full adventure featuring the Fifteenth Doctor, played by Ncuti Gatwa, and the introduction of his new best friend, Ruby Sunday, played by Millie Gibson.

Russell T Davies’ original script has been novelised by up-and-coming literary talent Esmie Jikiemi-Pearson.

The book’s synopsis reads as follows: “Little is known about Ruby Sunday as she was abandoned on Christmas Eve as a baby. Now living with her mum, Carla and grandmother, Cherry, her world is about to be turned upside down when she encounters the Doctor and the two set off on their first adventure together…”

The novelization will be released on January 25th, 2024 in the U.K., with a U.S. release likely to follow a few weeks later. U.K. fans can pre-order the novel here

Doctor Who fans can also get their hands on novelizations of the three 60th anniversary specials.

Launched in 1973, Target Books published novelisations of almost every Doctor Who serial aired between 1963 and 1989.

To the delight of fans, BBC Books began reissuing these classic paperbacks in 2012, and in 2018 expanded the Target range to include all-new novelisations of modern-era episodes.

This year, Target Books celebrates its 50th year publishing Doctor Who books.

"The Church on Ruby Road" will premiere on Christmas Day, December 25th on Disney+