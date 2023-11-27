Short New “Doctor Who” Featurette Gives Us Another Behind the Scenes Look at “The Star Beast”

Another short behind the scenes featurette focusing on the first Doctor Who 60th anniversary special, “The Star Beast,” has been released.

What’s Happening:

This short new behind the scenes video briefly goes over the events of the story, described as “a big family adventure.”

Director Rachel Talalay puts it best when she said there was this feeling of “Russell T Davies coming back” when she first read the script.

The featurette goes over other aspects of the episode, including Beep the Meep, lots of explosions and the return of the Doctor and Donna Noble.

As David Tennant appropriately says, "audiences old and new will find something to enjoy… That's good, put that in the trailer!”

The short video features input from: David Tennant – “The Doctor” Catherine Tate – “Donna Noble” Rachel Talalay – Director Russell T Davies – Writer & Executive Producer

Watch it for yourself below: