Go Behind the Scenes of “Wild Blue Yonder” with New “Doctor Who” Featurette

Now that “Wild Blue Yonder” is available to stream on Disney+, the official Doctor Who YouTube channel has released a 9 minute video going behind the scenes of the creation of the second 60th anniversary special.

What’s Happening:

The behind the scenes look at “Wild Blue Yonder,” the second of three 60th anniversary specials, begins as showrunner Russell T Davies explains that the story is designed to push the Doctor and Donna as far as they can go.

Throughout we get insight from David Tennant (The Doctor), Catherine Tate (Donna Noble), Russell T Davies, Tom Kingsley (director), and more.

The process of filming the Doctor and Donna alongside their creepy copies was showcased, revealing that much of it was done using physical props.

The late Bernard Cribbins then gives some insight on his return to Doctor Who as the loveable Wilfred Mott at the tail end of this episode.

as the loveable Wilfred Mott at the tail end of this episode. Russell T Davies then talks about the writing process behind this story, and making the decision to keep it as a two-hander between Tennant and Tate.

Finally, director Tom Kingsley showcases the epic design of the spaceship featured in the story, while puppeteer Brian Fisher talks about creating the robot affectionately dubbed Jimbo.

Watch the full behind the scenes video for yourself below.

More behind the scenes goodness can be found in The Official Doctor Who Podcast

“Wild Blue Yonder” is now streaming on Disney+ everywhere outside the U.K. Check out Luke’s recap and review

The final special, “The Giggle,” will be released next Saturday, December 9th.

That will be followed by Ncuti Gatwa’s debut as the Fifteenth Doctor in “The Church on Ruby Road,”