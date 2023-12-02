Go Behind the Scenes of “Wild Blue Yonder” with New “Doctor Who” Featurette

Now that “Wild Blue Yonder” is available to stream on Disney+, the official Doctor Who YouTube channel has released a 9 minute video going behind the scenes of the creation of the second 60th anniversary special.

What’s Happening:

  • The behind the scenes look at “Wild Blue Yonder,” the second of three 60th anniversary specials, begins as showrunner Russell T Davies explains that the story is designed to push the Doctor and Donna as far as they can go.
  • Throughout we get insight from David Tennant (The Doctor), Catherine Tate (Donna Noble), Russell T Davies, Tom Kingsley (director), and more.
  • The process of filming the Doctor and Donna alongside their creepy copies was showcased, revealing that much of it was done using physical props.

  • The late Bernard Cribbins then gives some insight on his return to Doctor Who as the loveable Wilfred Mott at the tail end of this episode.
  • Russell T Davies then talks about the writing process behind this story, and making the decision to keep it as a two-hander between Tennant and Tate.
  • Finally, director Tom Kingsley showcases the epic design of the spaceship featured in the story, while puppeteer Brian Fisher talks about creating the robot affectionately dubbed Jimbo.
  • Watch the full behind the scenes video for yourself below.

  • “Wild Blue Yonder” is now streaming on Disney+ everywhere outside the U.K. Check out Luke’s recap and review of the special.
  • The final special, “The Giggle,” will be released next Saturday, December 9th.
  • That will be followed by Ncuti Gatwa’s debut as the Fifteenth Doctor in “The Church on Ruby Road,” which will premiere on Christmas Day, December 25th.
