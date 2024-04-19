National Geographic and Disney Announce ‘ourHOME” Slate of Earth Day Programming

A variety of Earth Day programming will be heading to Disney-owned networks and streamers to celebrate the holiday.

What’s Happening:

Disney and National Geographic are sharing a robust slate of Earth Day programming, entitled “ourHome”, to celebrate Earth Day.

Beginning on April 19th, Morgan Freeman will be the voice of the “ourHOME” brand for the weekend.

On April 21st, Power of Us: People, The Climate, and Our Future will be a week-long series on ABC

will be a week-long series on That same day will see the debut of Secrets of the Octopus , the next iteration of National Geographic’s award-winning series.

, the next iteration of National Geographic’s award-winning series. Earth Day, April 22nd, will bring DisneyNature’s Tiger (narrated by Priyanka Chopra) to Disney+

. The full line-up includes:

Disney Channel

“Ice Age: The Meltdown” on April 20 at 8:00 p.m.

“Rio” on April 21 at 6:20 p.m.

“Rio 2″ on April 21 at 8:00 p.m.

Earth Day marathon from 5:00-10:00 p.m. on April 22, including Earth Month-themed episodes of viewers’ favorite shows and specials

DisneyNOW ourHome Earth Month collection on April 1-30 Featuring “Disney Animals” and Earth Month-themed library episodes “Disney Animals”’s new short “Octopuses” on April 22



Disney Junior

“The Lion King” (1994) on April 21 at 12:00 p.m.

Freeform

All-day movie marathon on April 22 10:30 a.m.: “Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs” 12:30 p.m.: “Ice Age: Collision Course” 2:30 p.m.: “Ice Age: Continental Drift” 4:30 p.m.: “A Bug’s Life” 6:30 p.m.: “Finding Nemo” 9:00 p.m.: “Finding Dory”



FX

All-day movie marathon on April 22

7:00 a.m.: “Underwater”

9:00 a.m.: “Ad Astra”

11:30 a.m.: “Pacific Rim Uprising” (TV-MA)

2:00 p.m.: “Independence Day Resurgence” (TV-MA)

4:30 p.m.: “Transformers The Last Knight” (TV-MA)

8:00 p.m.: “Avatar”

11:30 p.m.: “Pacific Rim Uprising” (TV-MA)

FXX

“The Simpsons” stunt on April 22 featuring environmentalism-themed episodes

2:00 p.m.: “Two Cars in Every Garage and Three Eyes on Every Fish”

2:30 p.m.: “Trash of the Titans”

3:00 p.m.: “Homer to the Max”

3:30 p.m.: “Lisa the Tree Hugger”

4:00 p.m.: “The Burns and the Bees”

4:30 p.m.: “The Squirt and the Whale”

National Geographic

“Secrets of the Elephants” on April 21 from 4:00-8:00 p.m., leading into the premiere of “Secrets of the Octopus” at 8:00 p.m.

Encore Earth Day presentations of “Secrets of the Elephants” and “Secrets of the Octopus”

“Secrets of the Elephants” on April 22 from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

“Secrets of the Octopus” on April 22 from 7:00-10:00 p.m.

ourHOME collection on TVE on the NatGeoTV app and ABC app

A collection page with curated playlists

Playlist on the homepage of the TVE app

ourHOME VOD folder will feature the following titles:

“Secrets of the Octopus”

“Secrets of the Elephants”

“Queens”

“Incredible Animal Journeys”

“America’s National Parks”

“One Strange Rock”

“Jane”

“The Territory”

Nat Geo Wild

“Secrets of the Elephants” on April 22 from 6:00-10:00 p.m.

“Secrets of the Octopus” on April 22 from 10:00 p.m.-1:00 a.m.

Nat Geo Mundo

All-day Earth Month-themed stunt on April 22

“America’s National Parks”

“Jane”

Hulu

ourHOME Collection featuring Nat Geo content

“Secrets of the Octopus”

“Secrets of the Elephants”

“Queens”

“America’s National Parks”

“Welcome to Earth”

“Jane”

“The Territory”

“Free Solo”

Disney+

ourHOME Collection featuring Nat Geo and Disneynature content “Secrets of the Octopus” “Secrets of the Whales” “Secrets of the Elephants” “Queens” “Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory” “Incredible Animal Journeys” “A Real Bug’s Life” “America’s National Parks” “One Strange Rock” “Welcome to Earth” “Jane” “The Territory” “Free Solo” “Tiger” (Disneynature)



