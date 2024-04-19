National Geographic and Disney Announce ‘ourHOME” Slate of Earth Day Programming

A variety of Earth Day programming will be heading to Disney-owned networks and streamers to celebrate the holiday.
What’s Happening:
- Disney and National Geographic are sharing a robust slate of Earth Day programming, entitled “ourHome”, to celebrate Earth Day.
- Beginning on April 19th, Morgan Freeman will be the voice of the “ourHOME” brand for the weekend.
- On April 21st, Power of Us: People, The Climate, and Our Future will be a week-long series on ABC News, led by Ginger Zee, highlighting solutions for climate change across the globe.
- That same day will see the debut of Secrets of the Octopus, the next iteration of National Geographic’s award-winning series.
- Earth Day, April 22nd, will bring DisneyNature’s Tiger (narrated by Priyanka Chopra) to Disney+.
- Both Hulu and Disney+ will feature “ourHOME” collections, filled with National Geographic and Earth Day content.
- Freeform will have an all-day movie marathon dedicated to animated animals, while FXX will have an all-day marathon of environmentality-themed episodes of The Simpsons.
- The full line-up includes:
Disney Channel
- “Ice Age: The Meltdown” on April 20 at 8:00 p.m.
- “Rio” on April 21 at 6:20 p.m.
- “Rio 2″ on April 21 at 8:00 p.m.
- Earth Day marathon from 5:00-10:00 p.m. on April 22, including Earth Month-themed episodes of viewers’ favorite shows and specials
- DisneyNOW ourHome Earth Month collection on April 1-30
- Featuring “Disney Animals” and Earth Month-themed library episodes
- “Disney Animals”’s new short “Octopuses” on April 22
Disney Junior
- “The Lion King” (1994) on April 21 at 12:00 p.m.
Freeform
- All-day movie marathon on April 22
- 10:30 a.m.: “Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs”
- 12:30 p.m.: “Ice Age: Collision Course”
- 2:30 p.m.: “Ice Age: Continental Drift”
- 4:30 p.m.: “A Bug’s Life”
- 6:30 p.m.: “Finding Nemo”
- 9:00 p.m.: “Finding Dory”
FX
- All-day movie marathon on April 22
- 7:00 a.m.: “Underwater”
- 9:00 a.m.: “Ad Astra”
- 11:30 a.m.: “Pacific Rim Uprising” (TV-MA)
- 2:00 p.m.: “Independence Day Resurgence” (TV-MA)
- 4:30 p.m.: “Transformers The Last Knight” (TV-MA)
- 8:00 p.m.: “Avatar”
- 11:30 p.m.: “Pacific Rim Uprising” (TV-MA)
FXX
- “The Simpsons” stunt on April 22 featuring environmentalism-themed episodes
- 2:00 p.m.: “Two Cars in Every Garage and Three Eyes on Every Fish”
- 2:30 p.m.: “Trash of the Titans”
- 3:00 p.m.: “Homer to the Max”
- 3:30 p.m.: “Lisa the Tree Hugger”
- 4:00 p.m.: “The Burns and the Bees”
- 4:30 p.m.: “The Squirt and the Whale”
National Geographic
- “Secrets of the Elephants” on April 21 from 4:00-8:00 p.m., leading into the premiere of “Secrets of the Octopus” at 8:00 p.m.
- Encore Earth Day presentations of “Secrets of the Elephants” and “Secrets of the Octopus”
- “Secrets of the Elephants” on April 22 from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.
- “Secrets of the Octopus” on April 22 from 7:00-10:00 p.m.
- ourHOME collection on TVE on the NatGeoTV app and ABC app
- A collection page with curated playlists
- Playlist on the homepage of the TVE app
- ourHOME VOD folder will feature the following titles:
- “Secrets of the Octopus”
- “Secrets of the Elephants”
- “Queens”
- “Incredible Animal Journeys”
- “America’s National Parks”
- “One Strange Rock”
- “Jane”
- “The Territory”
Nat Geo Wild
- “Secrets of the Elephants” on April 22 from 6:00-10:00 p.m.
- “Secrets of the Octopus” on April 22 from 10:00 p.m.-1:00 a.m.
Nat Geo Mundo
- All-day Earth Month-themed stunt on April 22
- “America’s National Parks”
- “Jane”
Hulu
- ourHOME Collection featuring Nat Geo content
- “Secrets of the Octopus”
- “Secrets of the Elephants”
- “Queens”
- “America’s National Parks”
- “Welcome to Earth”
- “Jane”
- “The Territory”
- “Free Solo”
Disney+
- ourHOME Collection featuring Nat Geo and Disneynature content
- “Secrets of the Octopus”
- “Secrets of the Whales”
- “Secrets of the Elephants”
- “Queens”
- “Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory”
- “Incredible Animal Journeys”
- “A Real Bug’s Life”
- “America’s National Parks”
- “One Strange Rock”
- “Welcome to Earth”
- “Jane”
- “The Territory”
- “Free Solo”
- “Tiger” (Disneynature)
More Television News: