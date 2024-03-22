“Wizards of Waverly Place” Sequel Series “Wizards” Picked Up to Series

Wizards are heading back to TV with their new sequel series.
What’s Happening:
- The Hollywood Reporter reports that the Wizards of Waverly Place sequel series has officially been greenlit.
- After a pilot was recently filmed for the new series, simply titled Wizards, a full season has been picked up for the Disney Branded Television series.
- Selena Gomez and David Henrie reprise their roles as Alex and Justin Russo, respectively, with Gomez as a guest star and Henrie as a series regular.
- The series follows Justin Russo living his life as a mortal with his family, until Alex brings him a powerful young wizard named Billie who needs help with training.
- The series will air on both Disney Channel and Disney+.
