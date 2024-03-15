“Descendants: The Rise of Red” Stars Kylie Cantrall & Ruby Rose Turner Attend Disney Channel Nite at Disneyland

Stars of the upcoming film, Descendants: The Rise of Red, Kylie Cantrall and Ruby Rose Turner, attended Disney Channel Nite last week at Disneyland and participated in a fun scavenger hunt.

What’s Happening:

Their scavenger hunt first took them to go find some VKs (villain kids) at the DescenDance

They paid homage to another magical family at the Wizards of Waverly Place photo-op in Tomorrowland

photo-op in Tomorrowland The duo showed off their Descendants dance movies at the Phineas and Ferb Phineas and Ferb , Dan Povenmire (who also voices Dr. Doofenshmirtz).

, Dan Povenmire (who also voices Dr. Doofenshmirtz). Finally, they traveled back in time to get the “best of both worlds” with a Hannah Montana photo-op

photo-op While the event has concluded for the year, you can see more from Disneyland After Dark: Disney Channel Nite with our complete coverage of the event

About Descendants: The Rise of Red

Descendants: The Rise of Red follows the story of Red, the rebellious daughter of the Queen of Hearts, and Chloe, Cinderella’s perfectionist daughter. When the tyrannical Queen of Hearts incites a coup against Auradon, polar opposites Red and Chloe must join forces and travel back in time to undo the traumatic event that set Red’s mother down her villainous path.

Lauded filmmaker Jennifer Phang (The Flight Attendant) is the director and co-executive producer of Descendants: The Rise of Red, and the script was written by Dan Frey and Russell Sommer (Magic: The Gathering).

Returning to the franchise is production designer Mark Hofeling (Descendants, Zombies). Suzanne Todd (Noelle, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers)

Descendants: The Rise of Red is due to arrive this summer on Disney Channel and Disney+

