Video: DescenDance Brought the Isle of the Lost to Disneyland After Dark: Disney Channel Nite

Disney always has so many talented performers at their parks all over the world. We were at Disneyland After Dark: Disney Channel Nite as the VK dancers entertained the guests during the DescenDance.

  • The VK Dancers brought hits and moves from the Isle of the Lost to Disneyland After Dark: Disney Channel Nite.
  • Performed along the Rivers of America, this high-energy performance DescenDane begins on the bridge above Pirates of the Caribbean before transitioning to a tapped-off space along the river, which becomes even more picturesque as the Sailing Ship Columbia pulls in.
