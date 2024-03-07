Video: DescenDance Brought the Isle of the Lost to Disneyland After Dark: Disney Channel Nite

Disney always has so many talented performers at their parks all over the world. We were at Disneyland After Dark: Disney Channel Nite as the VK dancers entertained the guests during the DescenDance.
What’s Happening:
- The VK Dancers brought hits and moves from the Isle of the Lost to Disneyland After Dark: Disney Channel Nite.
- Performed along the Rivers of America, this high-energy performance DescenDane begins on the bridge above Pirates of the Caribbean before transitioning to a tapped-off space along the river, which becomes even more picturesque as the Sailing Ship Columbia pulls in.
- Check out the video below.
- You can also find much more from Disney Channel Nite in our character and entertainment recap.
