Video: DescenDance Brought the Isle of the Lost to Disneyland After Dark: Disney Channel Nite

Disney always has so many talented performers at their parks all over the world. We were at Disneyland After Dark: Disney Channel Nite as the VK dancers entertained the guests during the DescenDance.

What’s Happening:

The VK Dancers brought hits and moves from the Isle of the Lost to Disneyland After Dark: Disney Channel Nite.

Performed along the Rivers of America, this high-energy performance DescenDane begins on the bridge above Pirates of the Caribbean

Check out the video below.

You can also find much more from Disney Channel Nite in our character and entertainment recap

Planning a Trip?:

If you are wanting to plan a vacation check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started.