El Capitan Theatre To Participate In Disney’s Ultimate Toy Drive

The historic El Capitan theater in Hollywood is doing their part during Disney’s Ultimate Toy Drive, exchanging popcorn for new toys at the landmark movie theater.

What’s Happening:

The historic El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California is hosting a special promotion that is benefitting Toys For Tots this holiday season.

Beginning Monday, December 4th and running through December 15th, those visiting the landmark movie palace can donate a new unwrapped toy and receive one small popcorn. An offer limited to one per ticketed guest per day.

The special donation period is part of Disney’s Ultimate Toy Drive, Disney’s annual holiday campaign supporting the Marine Toys for Tots Program to help deliver toys to children in need.

There are several ways to participate, including in-person at drop off locations at Disney Springs Walt Disney World Downtown Disney Disneyland Resort online via shopDisney

Last year’s Disney Ultimate Toy Drive helped Toys for Tots distribute more than 24 million toys to nearly 10 million children, a record-breaking year for the organization.

Worth Noting:

Popcorn qualifying donations must be valued at $10.00 or more. They are unable to accept the following items: Life-Size Weapon Toys (Guns, Swords, etc) CDs, DVDs, Video Games Clothing Gift Cards/Cash Funko Collectibles Used Items Plush

