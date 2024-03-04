Event Recap: Walt Disney Studios Celebrates Home Video Release of “Wish” with “Star”-Studded Event

“Welcome to Rosas, come on, come this way, where the greatest creations are all on display.” That’s a lyric from the opening song in Disney’s Wish. Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment hosted a special event at The Walt Disney Studios on Sunday, March 3rd, to honor the digital release of the film (available now) and the upcoming DVD, Blu-Ray, and 4K Ultra-HD physical media release on March 12th. The event included a screening of the sing-along version of the film, one of the many bonus features on the home video release, in addition to fun activities. Like Asha, I’ll be your tour guide through all the magic whipped up during the event.

After checking in, a trail of signs led us to the event, which was nestled outside of the former home of Walt Disney Animation Studios where animated classics were created between 1940 (Pinocchio) and 1985 (The Black Cauldron).

A giant inflatable Star greeted attendees, one of several photo opportunities throughout the event.

A photo booth was set up with a 360-degree camera for Guests to create a video with some of King Magnifico’s floating wish orbs.

Another photo opportunity allowed attendees to share a branch of the wishing tree where Asha first met Star. If you’re a Disney history buff, you probably already know that the tree in the film was inspired by a tree from Walt Disney’s boyhood years in Marceline, MO, which he referred to as “The Dreaming Tree.”

Wishing wells are another great place for making wishes, another three-dimensional photo op.

Guests could write a wish on a Star-shaped sticky note and drop it in the well.

Some snacks were served, including Star cookies. And there were a few small giveaways, like buttons, keychains, and activity books.

Beverages included a sparkly Sweet Butterfly Tea, which was Asha’s favorite color, and lemonade, Star’s favorite color.

Star had clearly been through the area, with red yarn strung through the trees on the studio lot.

Asha herself took a break from meeting friends at Disney Parks to attend the event, chatting with Guests and posing for photos in front of a backdrop of the Kingdom of Rosas.

This event was by royal invitation of Queen Amaya, with actress Angelique Cabral in attendance. She read the storybook The Grateful Goat, which shares elements of Wish from Valentino’s point of view. When the story was over, Angelique encouraged everyone to join her at the wishing well to make a wish and take a photo with the star.

Next, directors Fawn Veerasunthorn and Chris Buck led a “how-to-draw” demonstration, showing fans how to draw Star, Valentino, and Asha.

The theater doors opened close to showtime, with attendees given popcorn in a box designed to promote the home video release.

The lobby was decorated with posters that were created to promote each song from the film, all available from Walt Disney Records from streaming providers, as well as on CD and vinyl soundtrack albums.

The screening was introduced by Angelique Cabral and a few special guests – the voice of Dahlia, Jennifer Kumiyama

Singer, songwriters Julia Michaels and Benjamin Rice, directors Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn, and producer Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster-Jones. They each shared a favorite memory from working on the film, which you can hear in the video below.

The screening itself included Once Upon a Studio (included as a bonus feature with Wish) before a sing-along version of the film. A microphone was set up and brave attendees could step up to lend their vocal talents to each song, which became incredibly adorable as kids joined in. As a surprise parting gift, attendees could choose from an assortment of Wish items, including an early copy of the film on Blu-Ray/DVD/Digital.

Disney’s Wish is now available to own digitally, and comes to DVD, Blu-Ray, and 4K Ultra-HD on March 12th.

