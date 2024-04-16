Everything Coming to Disney+ in May 2024

Disney+ has released a list of everything coming this May, including the new season of Doctor Who, a Star Wars Day treat with Star Wars: Tales of the Empire, documentaries on Jim Henson, The Beach Boys, and the Beatles, and a whole lot more. Here are all of next month’s planned additions.

Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of X-Men '97 – Wednesday, May 27

In the early 1990s, few beyond those who journeyed into the pages of Marvel comics had ever heard of “Rogue,” “Beast,” “Gambit,” or even “Wolverine.” But that sad state of affairs changed forever when “X-Men: The Animated Series" debuted on television and touched millions hungry for something different. The series was unlike any cartoon that had come before it, exploring themes of prejudice and social justice. The characters were super, but they were also outsiders, underdogs. Kids everywhere could relate – as well as adults. “Assembled” recalls the birth of “X-Men: The Animated Series” and its revival thirty years later as “X-Men ’97.” Spend time with the original cast members, along with new voices, as they reveal the stories behind the classic show and its uncompromising continuation.

The Beach Boys – Friday, May 24

A celebration of the legendary band that revolutionized pop music, and the iconic, harmonious sound they created that personified the California dream, captivating fans for generations and generations to come. The documentary traces the band from humble family beginnings and features never-before-seen footage and all-new interviews with band members and other luminaries in the music business.

Jim Henson Idea Man – Friday, May 31

Jim Henson Idea Man takes us into the mind of this singular creative visionary, from his early years puppeteering on local television to the worldwide success of Sesame Street, The Muppet Show, and beyond. Featuring unprecedented access to Jim’s personal archives, filmmaker Ron Howard brings us a fascinating and insightful look at a complex man whose boundless imagination inspired the world.

Wednesday, May 1

Life Below Zero: First Alaskans (S3, 20 episodes)

Marvel’s Daredevil (2003)

Friday, May 3

Fantastic Mr. Fox

Saturday, May 4

How Not to Draw Shorts (Special R2D2 Episode) (S2, 4 Episodes)

Sunday, May 5

Tuesday, May 7

Wednesday, May 8

Let It Be

Me & Winnie the Pooh (S1, 7 episodes)

Playdate with Winnie the Pooh

Wednesday, May 15

Big City Greens

Dino Ranch (S3, 5 episodes)

Wednesday, May 22

Tuesday, May 28

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S4, 6 episodes)