Everything Coming to Disney+ in January 2024

Disney+ has released a list of everything coming this January, which includes Marvel’s Echo, National Geographic’s A Real Bug’s Life, new episodes of Bluey, and more. Here are all of next month’s planned new additions.

New Exclusives

Movies & Specials

Assembled: The Making of Echo – Wednesday, January 31

Born in the heartland. Raised in the concrete jungle. Maya Lopez didn’t ask to be bad; she never had a choice. Join us as "Assembled" goes behind-the-scenes of Maya’s own groundbreaking series: "Echo." Discover how members of the production’s cast and crew learned American Sign Language to create a more inclusive and accessible on-set environment. Witness the filmmakers taking unprecedented steps to portray Native American culture truthfully, and without artifice. Spend time with powerhouse actor Vincent D’Onofrio as he brings the Kingpin to monstrous life once more. The unboxing of this series' creation culminates with viewers getting a front-row seat to Marvel Studios’ and Choctaw Nation’s first collaboration on a powwow.

TV Shows

  • Percy Jackson and the Olympians
    • January 3rd – Episode 4 – “I Plunge to My Death”
    • January 10th – Episode 5 – "A God Buys Us Cheeseburgers"
    • January 17th – Episode 6 – "We Take a Zebra to Vegas"
    • January 24th – Episode 7 – "We Find Out the Truth, Sort Of"
    • January 31st – Episode 8 (Finale) – "The Prophecy Comes True"
  • BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star
    • January 3rd – Episodes 5 and 6
    • January 10th – Final Episodes 7 and 8
  • Marvel Studios’ "Echo"
    • January 9th – Premiere at 6:00pm PT – All Episodes Streaming
  • Siempre Fui Yo (Season 2)
    • January 17th – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
  • A Real Bug’s Life
    • January 24th – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
  • Choir
    • January 31st – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

New Library Additions

Wednesday, January 3

  • Alice's Wonderland Bakery (S2, 6 episodes)
  • Ax Men (S10, 10 episodes)
  • Forged in Fire (S7, 37 episodes and S8, 45 episodes)
  • History's Greatest Mysteries (S3, 13 episodes)
  • Modern Marvels (S20, 2 episodes and S21, 12 episodes)
  • Storage Wars (S12, 16 episodes and S13, 36 episodes)

Friday, January 5

  • X-Men (2000)

Sunday, January 7

  • The Incredible Pol Farm (S1, 14 episodes)

Wednesday, January 10

Friday, January 12

Wednesday, January 17

  • America's Funniest Home Videos: Global (S24 22 episodes, S25 23 episodes and S26 22 episodes)
  • The Ghost and Molly McGee (S2, 2 episodes)
  • Minnie's Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie (S1, 5 episodes)

Tuesday, January 23

  • The Last Repair Shop

Wednesday, January 31

