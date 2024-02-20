Everything Coming to Disney+ in March 2024

Disney+ has released a list of everything coming this March, which includes the streaming premiere of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version), the launch of X-Men '97, and Disney’s fantasy/adventure series Renegade Nell. Here are all of next month’s planned new additions.

New Exclusives

Movies & Specials

NHL Big City Greens Classic – Saturday, March 9 – Livestream at 12:00pm PT / 3:00pm ET

It’s time for NHL Big City Greens Classic 2! Cricket let last year’s victory get to his head, so Gramma Alice hopes to humble her grandson this year by going head-to-head in another NHL game! This time Remy, Vasquez, Nancy and Coach Cricket are joining the Pittsburgh Penguins, while Tilly, Bill, Gloria and Coach Alice are joining the Boston Bruins!

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) – Friday, March 15

“Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version),” will make its streaming debut on March 15, 2024, exclusively on Disney+. The concert film in its entirety for the first time includes the song “cardigan” and four additional acoustic songs. The history-making, cinematic experience from 14-time GRAMMY®-winning artist, “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” directed by Sam Wrench, grossed more than $260 million worldwide at the global box office, making it the top selling concert film of all-time.

Madu – Friday, March 29

“Madu” follows 12-year-old Anthony Madu as he leaves his family and community in Nigeria to study at one of the most prestigious ballet schools in the world in England. Having never left his home outside of Lagos, Anthony finds himself thrust into a new world where his wildest dreams are suddenly within reach. His courageous journey is a story of extraordinary obstacles as he searches for belonging and acceptance, a family far away, and unexpected challenges that could impact his future. Forming a rich and immersive tapestry told on multiple continents, MADU introduces the world to a boy chasing a dream of inspiration that will resonate with us all.

TV Shows

Star Wars: The Bad Batch March 6 – Episode 305 "The Return" March 13 – Episode 306 "Infiltration” & Episode 307 "Extraction” March 20 – Episode 308 “Bad Territory” March 27 – Episode 309 “The Harbinger”

X-Men '97 March 20 – Premiere March 27 – New Episode

Renegade Nell March 29 – All Episodes Streaming



New Library Additions

Friday, March 1

Morbius

Tuesday, March 5

Wednesday, March 6

Kiff

Life Below Zero (S7, 10 episodes)

Friday, March 8

Cinderella (2015)

Wednesday, March 13

Morphle (Shorts) (S1, 14 episodes)

Tuesday, March 19

Wednesday, March 20

Life Below Zero (S22, 9 episodes)

Morphle and the Magic Pets

Wednesday, March 27

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S7, 7 episodes)

Random Rings (Shorts) (S3, 6 episodes)