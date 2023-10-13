First Look at Marvel Studios’ “Werewolf by Night in Color” Coming to Disney+ on Friday, October 20th

In one week, Marvel fans will be able to see Werewolf by Night as they never have before… in full-blown color! Today, Marvel and Disney+ revealed a first look at the spooky special presentation in color.
- Marvel Studios’ Werewolf by Night in Color will be coming to Disney on Friday, October 20th as part of Hallowstream.
- Originally presented in black and white, Werewolf by Night will now be presented in vibrant color.
- Werewolf by Night in Color takes place on a dark and somber night as a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader. In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader’s life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic—a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster.
- Inspired by horror films of the 1930s and 1940s, the chilling special aims to evoke a sense of dread and the macabre, with plenty of suspense and scares along the way as we explore a new corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
- Additionally, the black and white version of Werewolf by Night is currently available to stream on Hulu, through October 31st.
- You can see the full lineup of content for both Huluween and Hallowstream here.
