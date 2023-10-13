First Look at Marvel Studios’ “Werewolf by Night in Color” Coming to Disney+ on Friday, October 20th

In one week, Marvel fans will be able to see Werewolf by Night as they never have before… in full-blown color! Today, Marvel and Disney+ revealed a first look at the spooky special presentation in color.

What’s Happening:

Marvel Studios’ Werewolf by Night in Color will be coming to Disney on Friday, October 20th as part of Hallowstream

will now be presented in vibrant color. Werewolf by Night in Color takes place on a dark and somber night as a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader. In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader’s life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic—a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster.

Additionally, the black and white version of Werewolf by Night is currently available to stream on Hulu.

You can see the full lineup of content for both Huluween and Hallowstream here.

