Trailer Released for Second Half of the Final Season of Freeform’s “Good Trouble”

Freeform has shared the official trailer for the continuation of the fifth and final season of Good Trouble, which premieres on January 2nd.

What's Happening:

The final season of Good Trouble will finish up its run beginning Tuesday, January 2nd on Freeform as well as the next day on Hulu

will finish up its run beginning Tuesday, January 2nd on Freeform as well as the next day on Itself a spin-off of The Fosters , the show will continue to follow the residents of the Los Angeles building, The Coterie.

, the show will continue to follow the residents of the Los Angeles building, The Coterie. As the residents continue to learn how to deal with adulthood, the bonds they’ve made will continue to push them into a new tomorrow.

The series stars Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Tommy Martinez, Emma Hunton, Sherry Cola, Zuri Adele, Beau Mirchoff, Josh Pence, Priscilla Quintana and Bryan Craig.

The series was created by Joanna Johnson, Peter Paige and Bradley Bredeweg. Johnson serves as showrunner and executive producer. Christine Sacani, Greg Gugliotta, Jennifer Lopez, Benny Medina, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Maia Mitchell and Cierra Ramirez also executive produce.

Star Cierra Ramirez has also been announced to direct an upcoming episode, marking her directorial debut.

Earlier this month, Freeform revealed that Good Trouble , as well as Cruel Summer , had been canceled Good Trouble ’s last.

, as well as , ’s last. While production on the second half of season five was already completed, Good Trouble was reportedly given the opportunity to film additional scenes for a supersized series finale episode that will properly wrap up the series.