Geraldine Viswanathan Taking Over Ayo Edebiri’s Role in Marvel’s “Thunderbolts”

Another replacement is in the cards for Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts, as Geraldine Viswanathan is set to replace The Bear actress Ayo Edebiri, who is departing the project due to scheduling conflicts, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- Geraldine Viswanathan (Bad Education) is set to replace Ayo Edebiri in Marvel’s upcoming team-up film, Thunderbolts.
- Edebiri is departing the project due to scheduling conflicts following the delay in production caused by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes last year.
- Viswanathan is the second recent addition after the film added Lewis Pullman to step in for Steven Yeun, who departed for similar scheduling reasons as Edebiri.
- Not much is known about the plot of Thunderbolts, but in the comics, the story revolves around a group of villains who are sent on missions commissioned by the government.
- The cast of Thunderbolts includes:
- Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova
- Sebastian Stan as the Winter Soldier
- David Harbour as Red Guardian
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine
- Harrison Ford as “Thunderbolt” Ross
- Wyatt Russell as US Agent
- Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost
- Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster
- Lee Sung Jin, creator and showrunner of Netflix’s Beef, recently took over writing duties for the film.
- Thunderbolts is one of several Marvel films recently delayed and is currently slated to hit theaters on July 25th, 2025.