Lewis Pullman to Reportedly Take Over Steven Yuen’s Planned Role in Marvel’s “Thunderbolts”

With Steven Yeun departing Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts, actor Lewis Pullman is in early talks to replace The Walking Dead star, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- Almost a year after he was initially reported to have joined the cast, Steven Yeun backed out of Marvel’s upcoming team-up film, Thunderbolts – although Marvel had never officially confirmed that Yeun was set to be in the film.
- Now, Yeun’s role in the film is reportedly going to Lewis Pullman (Lessons in Chemistry).
- If previous rumors are true, Pullman may be playing the troubled Marvel hero known as The Sentry.
- The Sentry is a very interesting and incredibly powerful character in Marvel Comics.
- He is said to have “the power of a million exploding suns” and has shown it by taking on some of the most powerful characters in the Marvel Universe.
- However, he is also incredibly unstable and the dark side of his powers becomes a being known as the Void, one of the most dangerous villains in the Marvel Universe.
- Sentry has been a member of the Avengers as well as Norman Osborn’s Dark Avengers, which could be a tie to this team of Thunderbolts.
- It is unclear at this time whether or not The Sentry will remain a part of the plan for Thunderbolts.
About Thunderbolts:
- Not much is known about the plot of the film, but in the comics, it revolves around a group of villains who are sent on missions commissioned by the government.
- The cast of Thunderbolts includes:
- Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova
- Sebastian Stan as the Winter Soldier
- David Harbour as Red Guardian
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine
- Harrison Ford as “Thunderbolt” Ross
- Wyatt Russell as US Agent
- Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost
- Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster
- Lee Sung Jin, creator and showrunner of Netflix’s Beef, recently took over writing duties for the film.
- Thunderbolts is one of several Marvel films recently delayed and is currently slated to hit theaters on July 25th, 2025.