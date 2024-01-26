Lewis Pullman to Reportedly Take Over Steven Yuen’s Planned Role in Marvel’s “Thunderbolts”

With Steven Yeun departing Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts, actor Lewis Pullman is in early talks to replace The Walking Dead star, according to Deadline.

Almost a year after he was initially reported to have joined the cast, Steven Yeun backed out Thunderbolts – although Marvel had never officially confirmed that Yeun was set to be in the film.

– although Marvel had never officially confirmed that Yeun was set to be in the film. Now, Yeun’s role in the film is reportedly going to Lewis Pullman ( Lessons in Chemistry ).

). If previous rumors are true, Pullman may be playing the troubled Marvel hero known as The Sentry.

The Sentry is a very interesting and incredibly powerful character in Marvel Comics.

He is said to have “the power of a million exploding suns” and has shown it by taking on some of the most powerful characters in the Marvel Universe.

However, he is also incredibly unstable and the dark side of his powers becomes a being known as the Void, one of the most dangerous villains in the Marvel Universe.

Sentry has been a member of the Avengers as well as Norman Osborn’s Dark Avengers, which could be a tie to this team of Thunderbolts.

It is unclear at this time whether or not The Sentry will remain a part of the plan for Thunderbolts.

