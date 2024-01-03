Steven Yeun Reportedly No Longer Part of Marvel’s “Thunderbolts” Cast

Well, it looks like the cast of Marvel’s Thunderbolts now has a bit of a… void. Almost a year after he was initially reported to have joined the cast, Steven Yeun has now reportedly backed out of the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

  • The Hollywood Reporter has not elaborated on Yeun’s reported exit, other than to say that the information comes from unnamed sources.
  • Marvel had never officially confirmed that Yeun was set to be in the film.
  • Just a couple of months ago, it was revealed by The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman that Yeun was set to play the troubled Marvel hero known as The Sentry.
  • The Sentry is a very interesting and incredibly powerful character in Marvel Comics.
  • He is said to have “the power of a million exploding suns” and has shown it by taking on some of the most powerful characters in the Marvel Universe.
  • However, he is also incredibly unstable and the dark side of his powers becomes a being known as the Void, one of the most dangerous villains in the Marvel Universe.
  • Sentry has been a member of the Avengers as well as Norman Osborn’s Dark Avengers, which could be a tie to this team of Thunderbolts.
  • It is unclear at this time whether or not The Sentry will remain a part of the plan for Thunderbolts.

About Thunderbolts:

  • Not much is known about the plot of the film, but in the comics, it revolves around a group of villains who are sent on missions commissioned by the government.
  • The cast of Thunderbolts includes:
    • Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova
    • Sebastian Stan as the Winter Soldier
    • David Harbour as Red Guardian
    • Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine
    • Harrison Ford as “Thunderbolt” Ross
    • Wyatt Russell as US Agent
    • Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost
    • Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster
  • Lee Sung Jin, creator and showrunner of Netflix’s Beef, recently took over writing duties for the film.
  • Thunderbolts is one of several Marvel films recently delayed and is currently slated to hit theaters on July 25th, 2025.
