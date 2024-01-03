Steven Yeun Reportedly No Longer Part of Marvel’s “Thunderbolts” Cast

Well, it looks like the cast of Marvel’s Thunderbolts now has a bit of a… void. Almost a year after he was initially reported to have joined the cast, Steven Yeun has now reportedly backed out of the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Hollywood Reporter has not elaborated on Yeun’s reported exit, other than to say that the information comes from unnamed sources.

Marvel had never officially confirmed that Yeun was set to be in the film.

Just a couple of months ago, it was revealed by The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman

The Sentry is a very interesting and incredibly powerful character in Marvel Comics.

He is said to have “the power of a million exploding suns” and has shown it by taking on some of the most powerful characters in the Marvel Universe.

However, he is also incredibly unstable and the dark side of his powers becomes a being known as the Void, one of the most dangerous villains in the Marvel Universe.

Sentry has been a member of the Avengers as well as Norman Osborn’s Dark Avengers, which could be a tie to this team of Thunderbolts.

It is unclear at this time whether or not The Sentry will remain a part of the plan for Thunderbolts.

About Thunderbolts: