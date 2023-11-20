Steven Yeun Reportedly Set to Play The Sentry in Marvel’s “Thunderbolts”

While we still don’t know a whole lot about Marvel’s upcoming Thunderbolts film, it seems we have a very good idea who Steven Yeun will be playing. The Walking Dead and Invincible creator Robert Kirkman has said Yeun will be playing The Sentry in the film.

Yeun, who has starred in both The Walking Dead and Invincible , joined the cast of Thunderbolts back in February.

and , back in February. It has been speculated for some time that the actor would be taking on the role of Robert Reynolds, better known by his superhero name of The Sentry.

Kirkman, in an interview with comic book artist David Finch

Yeun joins a cast that includes: Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova Sebastian Stan as the Winter Soldier David Harbour as Red Guardian Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine Harrison Ford as “Thunderbolt” Ross Wyatt Russell as US Agent Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster



