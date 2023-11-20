Steven Yeun Reportedly Set to Play The Sentry in Marvel’s “Thunderbolts”

While we still don’t know a whole lot about Marvel’s upcoming Thunderbolts film, it seems we have a very good idea who Steven Yeun will be playing. The Walking Dead and Invincible creator Robert Kirkman has said Yeun will be playing The Sentry in the film.

  • Yeun, who has starred in both The Walking Dead and Invincible, joined the cast of Thunderbolts back in February.
  • It has been speculated for some time that the actor would be taking on the role of Robert Reynolds, better known by his superhero name of The Sentry.
  • Kirkman, in an interview with comic book artist David Finch, confirmed that to be the case.
  • Yeun joins a cast that includes:
    • Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova
    • Sebastian Stan as the Winter Soldier
    • David Harbour as Red Guardian
    • Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine
    • Harrison Ford as “Thunderbolt” Ross
    • Wyatt Russell as US Agent
    • Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost
    • Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster

About Thunderbolts:

  • Not much is known about the plot of the film, but in the comics, it revolves around a group of villains who are sent on missions commissioned by the government.
  • Lee Sung Jin, creator and showrunner of Netflix’s Beef, recently took over writing duties for the film.
  • Thunderbolts is one of several Marvel films recently delayed and is currently slated to hit theaters on July 25th, 2025.
