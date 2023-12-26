Hailey Heads To Disneyland’s Matterhorn In Recent “Chibi Tiny Tales” Short On Disney Channel

Though it debuted a few weeks ago, our friends from Disney Channel’s Hailey’s On It! Have some wintery fun as they scale the majestic slope of Disneyland’s mighty Matterhorn in one of the latest Chibi Tiny Tales shorts.

For some wintery fun, a new Chibi Tiny Tales short debuted recently on Disney Channel that features Hailey, Scott, and Beta from one of the newest animated series on Disney Channel, Hailey’s On It! As they scale the slopes of Disneyland’s Matterhorn.

From there, the group descends the mountain on one of the aforementioned bobsled vehicles after an encounter with a familiar looking abominable snowman, complete with splashdown finale.

This isn’t the first time a modern series from Disney Television Animation has had a run-in with a classic Disney Parks attraction via Chibi Tiny Tale, as Molly and Scratch from The Ghost and Molly McGee have recently taken a trip The Haunted Mansion.

Hailey’s On It!, an original animated comedy-adventure series from Disney Branded Television, premiered earlier this year on Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney+

) stars in the title role as Hailey, a risk-averse but resourceful teenager on a mission to complete every item on her long list of challenging — and sometimes impractical — tasks in order to save the world. Starring alongside Cravalho is Manny Jacinto ( ) as the voice of Scott, Hailey’s best friend, and Gary Anthony Williams ( ) as the voice of Beta, an artificially intelligent operating system from the future. From creators and executive producers Devin Bunje and Nick Stanton (Disney XD’s Gamer’s Guide to Pretty Much Everything) , the series, set in Oceanside, California, follows Hailey as she is pushed outside her comfort zone to discover the greatness that lies within. Whether she’s tackling every ride at the county fair, performing in a musical, reuniting a singing duo, or facing her ever-growing and complicated feelings toward her best friend Scott, Hailey is always encountering new challenges ― and more opportunities to conquer her fears.

