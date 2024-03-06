Kiff Takes On An ’80s Classic In The Latest “Broken Karaoke” on Disney Channel

The cast of Disney Channel’s Kiff take on an 80s classic in the latest entry of the popular Broken Karaoke short-form series on the network.

What’s Happening:

The latest Broken Karaoke interstitial short on Disney Channel features the cast of the hit animated series, Kiff , taking on a classic tune from the 80s.

interstitial short on Disney Channel features the cast of the hit animated series, , taking on a classic tune from the 80s. A parody of the timeless hit, “Girls Just Want To Have Fun” by Cyndi Lauper, we are now treated to “Squirrels Just Want to Have Fun” as performed by the titular squirrel, Kiff.

The song, presented as a way to kill time on an otherwise unremarkable school day, features Principal Secretary and local witch-turned-teacher Helen, voiced by Kiff creators Nic Smal and Lucy Heavens, respectively.

creators Nic Smal and Lucy Heavens, respectively. Kiff, voiced by Kimiko Glenn, takes aim at the song sharing how much she wants to have fun, with her best friend Barry Buns (a rhyme that might be one of the best in the song) and shows a highlight reel of fun moments.

Standby for a moment of rather hilarious live action footage near the end, a perfect example that the humor and wit that those who watch the full series can enjoy.

Broken Karaoke is a short-from interstitial series that can be found peppered throughout programming on Disney Channel, as well as available on the Disney Channel YouTube page. The series sees familiar characters from Disney Channel animated series, such as Big City Greens , Gravity Falls, The Ghost and Molly McGee , and others take on known tunes or sometimes even original songs based on the series that the characters are from.

is a short-from interstitial series that can be found peppered throughout programming on Disney Channel, as well as available on the Disney Channel YouTube page. The series sees familiar characters from Disney Channel animated series, such as and others take on known tunes or sometimes even original songs based on the series that the characters are from. Disney Channel’s Kiff, follows the titular optimistic squirrel whose best intentions often lead to complete chaos, and her best friend Barry, a sweet and mellow bunny. Set in the bustling mountains of Tabletown, where animals and magical creatures live together in harmony, the series features the duo, who take the town by storm with their endless adventures and zest for life some of which steal the show.

MouseFanTravel.com

no obligation quote from Fill out the form below for a free,no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Disney travel planning



