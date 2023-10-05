Loki and Mobius Meet O.B. in New Clip from the Marvel Series’ Second Season

With the second season of Marvel’s Loki premiering on Disney+ tonight, a new clip from the show was released today, featuring Loki and Mobius meeting O.B., played by Ke Huy Quan.

  • While it seems O.B. will be an ally for our heroes in this upcoming second season of Loki, this new clip tells us it has been a very long time since Mobius last stopped by to say hi to his “friend.”
  • Fittingly, Mobius informs him that he’s back, just in time for the second season of the hit Marvel series to premiere on Disney+ tonight.
  • If you want to learn more about O.B., Marvel released a featurette about the character last week.
  • Check out the new clip from the second season of Loki below:

About Loki Season 2:

  • Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.
  • The series stars:
    • Tom Hiddleston
    • Sophia Di Martino
    • Gugu Mbatha-Raw
    • Wunmi Mosaku
    • Eugene Cordero
    • Rafael Casal
    • Tara Strong
    • Kate Dickie
    • Liz Carr
    • Neil Ellice
    • Jonathan Majors
    • Ke Huy Quan
    • Owen Wilson
  • Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Dan Deleeuw, and Kasra Farahani direct episodes.
  • A recent trailer fo the new season seems to hide a nod to a fairly obscure Thor villain known as the Zaniac.
  • Season 2 of Loki premieres October 5th, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. PT on Disney+. All subsequent episodes will also be available starting Thursdays at 6:00 p.m. PT.
  • Check out Mack’s list of 10 Marvel things he wants to see in Loki Season 2.
