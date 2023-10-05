Loki and Mobius Meet O.B. in New Clip from the Marvel Series’ Second Season

With the second season of Marvel’s Loki premiering on Disney+ tonight, a new clip from the show was released today, featuring Loki and Mobius meeting O.B., played by Ke Huy Quan.

While it seems O.B. will be an ally for our heroes in this upcoming second season of Loki , this new clip tells us it has been a very long time since Mobius last stopped by to say hi to his “friend.”

, this new clip tells us it has been a very long time since Mobius last stopped by to say hi to his “friend.” Fittingly, Mobius informs him that he’s back, just in time for the second season of the hit Marvel series to premiere on Disney+ tonight.

If you want to learn more about O.B., Marvel released a featurette about the character

Check out the new clip from the second season of Loki below:

About Loki Season 2: