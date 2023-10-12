Loki Gets a Little Over the Top in New Clip from “Loki” Season 2

The second season of Marvel’s Loki debuted last week with a whole lot of fans watching. With the second episode of the season set to hit Disney+ tonight, Marvel shared a new clip from the ongoing season.
- In this new clip, Loki uses his magic to fight a man in what appears to be a different timeline, obviously out of the TVA.
- He points out that it is “not a fair fight,” especially when the God of Mischief uses his mischievous powers.
- It’s noteworthy that Loki refers to the man as X-5, a hunter we met in last week’s season premiere.
- Having seen pieces of this clip in the various trailers for the second season, there was quite a bit of speculation that this man might be the MCU’s version of a lesser-known Thor villain known as Zaniac.
- It’s still possible we see Zaniac, if only for a brief moment, but it appears things will be a bit different from what we originally expected.
- You can watch the new clip from Loki season 2 below and watch the second episode on Disney+ tonight at 9 pm et/ 6 pm pt.
About Loki Season 2:
- Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.
- The series stars:
- Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Dan Deleeuw, and Kasra Farahani direct episodes.
- A recent trailer fo the new season seems to hide a nod to a fairly obscure Thor villain known as the Zaniac.
