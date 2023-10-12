Loki Gets a Little Over the Top in New Clip from “Loki” Season 2

The second season of Marvel’s Loki debuted last week with a whole lot of fans watching. With the second episode of the season set to hit Disney+ tonight, Marvel shared a new clip from the ongoing season.

  • In this new clip, Loki uses his magic to fight a man in what appears to be a different timeline, obviously out of the TVA.
  • He points out that it is “not a fair fight,” especially when the God of Mischief uses his mischievous powers.
  • It’s noteworthy that Loki refers to the man as X-5, a hunter we met in last week’s season premiere.
  • Having seen pieces of this clip in the various trailers for the second season, there was quite a bit of speculation that this man might be the MCU’s version of a lesser-known Thor villain known as Zaniac.
  • It’s still possible we see Zaniac, if only for a brief moment, but it appears things will be a bit different from what we originally expected.
  • You can watch the new clip from Loki season 2 below and watch the second episode on Disney+ tonight at 9 pm et/ 6 pm pt.

About Loki Season 2:

  • Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.
  • Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Dan Deleeuw, and Kasra Farahani direct episodes.
  • A recent trailer fo the new season seems to hide a nod to a fairly obscure Thor villain known as the Zaniac.
Mike Mack
Mack is the Editorial Director for Marvel and ESPN content and he has covered comic cons, theme park events, video game showcases and other fun events. He is a fan of theme parks, sports, movies, Marvel Comics and is a self-proclaimed "nerd."
