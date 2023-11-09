“Loki” Star Ke Huy Quan Shares Message to the Fans Ahead of Season Finale

With the season 2 finale of Marvel’s Loki hitting Disney+ tonight, Ke Huy Quan has shared a message to the Loki family on social media.
- With the SAG-AFTRA strike now officially over and actors once again allowed to promote their work, Loki star Ke Huy Quan shared a message (via the show’s official X account) to the Loki family.
- The actor shares the excitement and joy he brought to the role of O.B. in the new season and thanks fans for loving the character as much as he does.
- He wraps by letting us know he has to get back to reading the TVA Guidebook.
- Check out Ke Huy Quan’s message below:
About Loki Season 2:
- Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.
- The series stars:
- Tom Hiddleston
- Sophia Di Martino
- Gugu Mbatha-Raw
- Wunmi Mosaku
- Eugene Cordero
- Rafael Casal
- Tara Strong
- Kate Dickie
- Liz Carr
- Neil Ellice
- Jonathan Majors
- Ke Huy Quan
- Owen Wilson
- Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Dan Deleeuw, and Kasra Farahani direct episodes.
