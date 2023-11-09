“Loki” Star Ke Huy Quan Shares Message to the Fans Ahead of Season Finale

With the season 2 finale of Marvel’s Loki hitting Disney+ tonight, Ke Huy Quan has shared a message to the Loki family on social media.

With the SAG-AFTRA strike now officially over Loki star Ke Huy Quan shared a message (via the show’s official X account) to the Loki family.

star Ke Huy Quan shared a message (via the show’s official X account) to the Loki family. The actor shares the excitement and joy he brought to the role of O.B. in the new season and thanks fans for loving the character as much as he does.

He wraps by letting us know he has to get back to reading the TVA Guidebook.

Check out Ke Huy Quan’s message below:

A special message to our Loki family 💚 pic.twitter.com/7vQHGhHwrA — Loki (@LokiOfficial) November 9, 2023

About Loki Season 2: