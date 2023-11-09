“Loki” Star Ke Huy Quan Shares Message to the Fans Ahead of Season Finale

With the season 2 finale of Marvel’s Loki hitting Disney+ tonight, Ke Huy Quan has shared a message to the Loki family on social media.

  • With the SAG-AFTRA strike now officially over and actors once again allowed to promote their work, Loki star Ke Huy Quan shared a message (via the show’s official X account) to the Loki family.
  • The actor shares the excitement and joy he brought to the role of O.B. in the new season and thanks fans for loving the character as much as he does.
  • He wraps by letting us know he has to get back to reading the TVA Guidebook.
  • Check out Ke Huy Quan’s message below:

About Loki Season 2:

  • Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.
  • The series stars:
    • Tom Hiddleston
    • Sophia Di Martino
    • Gugu Mbatha-Raw
    • Wunmi Mosaku
    • Eugene Cordero
    • Rafael Casal
    • Tara Strong
    • Kate Dickie
    • Liz Carr
    • Neil Ellice
    • Jonathan Majors
    • Ke Huy Quan
    • Owen Wilson
  • Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Dan Deleeuw, and Kasra Farahani direct episodes.
