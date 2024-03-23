Marvel Shares Intro for “X-Men ’97,” Complete with Iconic Theme Song

I hope you’re ready to have that theme song stuck in your head, because Marvel has shared the opening to X-Men ‘97 with the first two episodes now streaming on Disney+.

The new intro comes complete with the updated version of that iconic theme song X-Men: The Animated Series , as well as a few alteration from the original title sequence.

, as well as a few alteration from the original title sequence. First, the intro includes a new Marvel Animation scroll that includes images of Spider-Man, the Thing, Silver Surfer and several characters from Marvel’s What If , mirroring the iconic opening scroll for Marvel Studios projects.

, mirroring the iconic opening scroll for Marvel Studios projects. The title sequence itself is very similar to that of the classic series, until character title cards are added in for Morph and Bishop, who are now core members of the team in this new series.

We also later get a brief glimpse of Morph battling Mister Sinister, a villain who was prominently featured in the original series.

It’s also worth noting this intro comes from the first episode of X-Men ‘97 , as the title sequence sees small changes with succeeding episodes.

, as the title sequence sees small changes with succeeding episodes. The sequence of course ends with the classic X-Men logo, but not before “‘97″ is tacked on to the end.

Check out the intro to X-Men ‘97 below:

More on X-Men ‘97: