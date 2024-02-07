“Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of The Marvels” Now Streaming on Disney+

With the debut of The Marvels on Disney+ today, fans were also treated to behind-the-scenes look at the film as Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of The Marvels.
About The Marvels:
- In The Marvels, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as “The Marvels.”
- The film stars:
- Brie Larson
- Teyonah Parris
- Iman Vellani
- Zawe Ashton
- Gary Lewis
- Seo-Jun Park
- Zenobia Shroff
- Mohan Kapur
- Saagar Shaikh
- Samuel L. Jackson
- Nia DaCosta directs, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos and Matthew Jenkins serve as executive producers.
- The screenplay is by Nia DaCosta and Megan McDonnell and Elissa Karasik.
