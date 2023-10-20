“Marvel’s Spider-Man 2” Original Video Game Soundtrack Now Streaming

Today, Hollywood Records releases Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Original Video Game Soundtrack. The score is composed by BAFTA Award-winner John Paesano (Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales).
- The soundtrack includes “Swing,” performed by Grammy and BET Hip Hop Award nominees EARTHGANG, featuring Benji., and Produced by Oscar and Grammy Award-winner D’Mile.
- “Swing” perfectly captures the exhilaration and energy of both Spider-Men as they cast their webs and travel across Marvel’s New York.
- Stream the soundtrack now on Spotify and Apple Music
More on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2:
- Insomniac Games will launch Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on Friday, October 20th, 2023, only on PlayStation 5.
- The news was announced during Summer Game Fest 2023, along with some other exciting details and some new art from the game.
- Marvel also recently shared gameplay footage and details about the gameplay itself.
- You can pre-order Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 now on PlayStation Store, PlayStation Direct or your friendly neighborhood retailer.