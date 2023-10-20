“Marvel’s Spider-Man 2” Original Video Game Soundtrack Now Streaming

Today, Hollywood Records releases Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Original Video Game Soundtrack. The score is composed by BAFTA Award-winner John Paesano (Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales).

  • The soundtrack includes “Swing,” performed by Grammy and BET Hip Hop Award nominees EARTHGANG, featuring Benji., and Produced by Oscar and Grammy Award-winner D’Mile.
  • “Swing” perfectly captures the exhilaration and energy of both Spider-Men as they cast their webs and travel across Marvel’s New York.
More on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2:

  • Insomniac Games will launch Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on Friday, October 20th, 2023, only on PlayStation 5.
  • The news was announced during Summer Game Fest 2023, along with some other exciting details and some new art from the game.
  • Marvel also recently shared gameplay footage and details about the gameplay itself.
  • You can pre-order Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 now on PlayStation Store, PlayStation Direct or your friendly neighborhood retailer.
Mike Mack
Mack is the Editorial Director for Marvel and ESPN content and he has covered comic cons, theme park events, video game showcases and other fun events. He is a fan of theme parks, sports, movies, Marvel Comics and is a self-proclaimed "nerd."
