Marvel’s “The Fantastic Four” to Begin Shooting Next Month

announced by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige today during the Walt Disney Studios presentation at CinemaCon, production on Marvel's The Fantastic Four is set to begin next month.
- The film will finally bring Marvel’s first family to the MCU, a moment fans have been looking forward to for some time.
- The Fantastic Four is set for release on July 25th, 2025.
About Marvel’s The Fantastic Four:
- Matt Shakman (WandaVision, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters) will direct The Fantastic Four, from a screenplay by Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer.
- Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian) will play Reed Richards (AKA Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (The Crown) will play Sue Storm (AKA The Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things) as Johnny Storm (AKA The Human Torch) and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear) as Ben Grimm (AKA The Thing) will round out the team of heroes.
- Julia Garner has also reportedly been cast in the film as the Silver Surfer.
