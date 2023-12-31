“Marvel’s What If…?” Head Writer A.C. Bradley Stepping Away from Marvel

With the second season of Marvel’s What If…? wrapping up yesterday, head writer A.C. Bradley has announced that she will be stepping away from Marvel and the series, according to The Wrap.
- Bradley’s announcement came via her X account, on which she shared yesterday’s tease for a What If…? season three episode which she says is her “absolute favorite” and marks her “final What If script.”
- Bradley’s post goes on to read:
- “After season two, I made the decision to move on from Marvel. It's been a fun ride, but it's time for new adventures and mediums.“
- It’s not clear at this time what will be next for Bradley or what writers will take of on Marvel’s What If…?.
- It’s worth noting that, during the WGA strike, Bradley called out Marvel for underpaying her for her work on Ms. Marvel.
- Bradley’s work on What If…? earned her a Primetime Emmy nomination for the episode “What If… Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead of His Hands?”
- She has also won a Daytime Emmy for cowriting Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia.
About Marvel’s What If…?:
- Season two of What If…?, now streaming on Disney+, continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU.
- The series questions, revisits and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles.
- Featuring fan-favorite characters this season like Nebula, Hela and Happy Hogan, episodes are directed by Bryan Andrews (eps 2-9) and Stephan Franck (ep 1) and written by AC Bradley (eps 3, 4, 5, 8), Matthew Chauncey (eps 1-3, 7, 9) and Ryan Little (eps 6, 8).
- The animated series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Bryan Andrews and AC Bradley.