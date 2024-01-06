Marvel’s “What If…?” Season 2 Original Soundtrack Now Available to Stream

Marvel’s What If…? Season 2 Original Soundtrack, with a score by Emmy-winning composer Laura Karpman and Grammy-winning composer Nora Kroll-Rosenbaum, is now available to stream on your favorite streaming platforms.

What’s Happening:

.

What They’re Saying:

Laura Karpman: “It is totally extraordinary to write music for the MCU and I’m so happy to be joined by Nora Kroll-Rosenbaum to co-score Season 2 of What If…? a season filled with a huge range of orchestral, electronic, indigenous and vocal music."

More on Marvel’s “What If…?”

Season two of What If…? , now streaming on Disney+

, now streaming on The series questions, revisits and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles.

Featuring fan-favorite characters this season like Nebula, Hela and Happy Hogan, episodes are directed by Bryan Andrews (eps 2-9) and Stephan Franck (ep 1) and written by AC Bradley (eps 3, 4, 5, 8), Matthew Chauncey (eps 1-3, 7, 9) and Ryan Little (eps 6, 8).

The animated series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Bryan Andrews and AC Bradley.

Check out our What If…? tag