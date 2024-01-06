Marvel’s “What If…?” Season 2 Original Soundtrack Now Available to Stream

Marvel’s What If…? Season 2 Original Soundtrack, with a score by Emmy-winning composer Laura Karpman and Grammy-winning composer Nora Kroll-Rosenbaum, is now available to stream on your favorite streaming platforms.
What’s Happening:
- The Original Soundtrack for Season 2 of Marvel’s animated series What If…? Is now available to stream on some of your favorite streaming services, including:
- Spotify
- Apple Music
- Amazon Music
- And other digital platforms
- The score for this season is composed by Laura Karpman, who previously worked on the score for Ms. Marvel and The Marvels, as well as Nora Kroll-Rosenbaum.
- Marvel fans can also stream the theme to their next series, Echo, ahead of its debut on January 9th.
What They’re Saying:
- Laura Karpman: “It is totally extraordinary to write music for the MCU and I’m so happy to be joined by Nora Kroll-Rosenbaum to co-score Season 2 of What If…? a season filled with a huge range of orchestral, electronic, indigenous and vocal music."
More on Marvel’s “What If…?”
- Season two of What If…?, now streaming on Disney+, continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU.
- The series questions, revisits and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles.
- Featuring fan-favorite characters this season like Nebula, Hela and Happy Hogan, episodes are directed by Bryan Andrews (eps 2-9) and Stephan Franck (ep 1) and written by AC Bradley (eps 3, 4, 5, 8), Matthew Chauncey (eps 1-3, 7, 9) and Ryan Little (eps 6, 8).
- The animated series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Bryan Andrews and AC Bradley.
