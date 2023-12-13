Matthew Orton Brought in to Provide Additional Material for “Captain America: Brave New World”

Matthew Orton has been hired to provide additional scenes and material for Captain America: Brave New World, with additional filming planned, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- Captain America: Brave New World was initially supposed to be released on July 6th, 2024, but will now be released on February 14th, 2025.
- With plenty of time to go until the new release date, Marvel Studios has brought in Matthew Orton (consulting producer, Moon Knight) to provide additional scenes and material.
- The additional photography, a common practice in every Marvel movie, will reportedly take place in the spring and summer of 2024.
- Captain America: Brave New World follows Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson following the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
- Danny Ramirez will be returning as Joaquin Torres and Shira Haas will play the Israeli superhero Sabra/Ruth Bat-Seraph.
- Meanwhile, Harrison Ford will be stepping into the role of “Thunderbolt” Ross, which was previously played by the late William Hurt in past MCU installments.
- Liv Tyler is set to reprise her role as Betty Ross from The Incredible Hulk.
- Other cast members will include Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley and Tim Blake Nelson.
- Julius Onah directs Captain America: Brave New World off earlier drafts by Dalan Musson and Malcolm Spellman.