Taste the Joy of Mangos’ Sweepstakes: National Board of Mangos and Disney Team Up to Celebrate “Inside Out 2”

In celebration of Inside Out 2, Disney and the National Mango Board are collaborating for Taste the Joy of Mangos’ Sweepstakes.

What’s Happening:

Perishable News reports Inside Out 2 with the Taste the Joy of Mangos’ Sweepstakes.

The sweepstakes, which you can sign up for now until May 31st, will give participants the chance at a trip-of-a-lifetime to the world premiere of the film in Hollywood, California.

The trip includes 2 tickets to the premiere plus flights and a two-night hotel stay.

The National Mango Board will also be a World Premiere Sponsor for the event.

In addition to the sweepstakes, the National Mango Board will also bring point of sale displays at participating retailers, social media content celebrating the film, and an interactive webpage where users will be able to explore mango-based recipes while watching the film’s trailer.

Dan Spellman, Director of Marketing for the National Mango Board is “thrilled with (their) collaboration celebrating Disney and Pixar’s new movie, Inside Out 2 .” He continued, “We’re excited to bring the JOY of mangos to shoppers this summer.”

Disney and Mango lovers can enter the sweepstakes here

