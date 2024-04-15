Win a Once-In-A-Lifetime Trip with Disney+ and National Geographic’s ourHOME Sweepstakes

Ahead of Earth Day, National Geographic and Disney+ announced today the ourHOME sweepstakes, part of the company’s Earth Month celebration. As a special perk for Disney+ subscribers, there is a chance to win a National Geographic Expeditions trip to the Galápagos for two.
- Ever dreamed of interacting with giant tortoises, snorkeling crystal-clear waters, or learning how to photograph unique wildlife from a National Geographic expert?
- Through the end of Earth Month, Disney+ subscribers can join in celebrating the beauty of ourHOME with a chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime expedition cruise for two to the Galápagos aboard the National Geographic Endeavor II, with incredible access to National Geographic experts, naturalists, photographers, and biologists to learn about wildlife throughout the trip.
- Disney+ subscribers can enter the sweepstakes once daily at nationalgeographic.com/ourhomesweepstakes.
- The prize includes the following:
- One 10-day expedition cruise aboard the National Geographic Endeavor II to the Galápagos for two (double occupancy)
- Round-trip coach airfare and transfers upon arrival and departure
- All meals as indicated in the itinerary
- Daily activities and excursions as indicated by the itinerary
- Access to naturalists, photographers and biologists to learn about Galápagos wildlife
- The Walt Disney Company and National Geographic announced the new global cross-platform campaign ourHOME at the start of Earth Month on April 1.
- The campaign spotlights efforts internally and externally that help protect, restore and celebrate ourHOME by highlighting creators, storytellers and cast members for their contributions.
More on ourHOME:
- For over a century, Disney has created stories that celebrate the wonders of the world we all share. And for more than 136 years, National Geographic has been synonymous with inspiring a deeper connection to our world.
- This year, these two powerful legacies are coming together to celebrate this beautiful planet we call home and the power within each of us to create change for the better.
- ourHOME will bring compelling stories to the forefront, including highlighting efforts being undertaken as part of Disney Planet Possible, our commitment to taking meaningful and measurable action to support a healthier planet for people and wildlife.
- A new digital series will be released spotlighting three Disney Planet Possible stories with Nat Geo talent visiting Walt Disney World Resort to see the work firsthand.
- Disney+ marks the occasion with the launch of an ourHOME content collection, featuring some of the very best storytellers and content creators celebrating the planet, including the critically acclaimed series Queens, A Real Bug’s Life, Incredible Animal Journeys, along with the full library of Disneynature films.
- Additionally, on Earth Day, April 22, 2024, the latest installment of Nat Geo’s Emmy Award-winning Secrets Of… franchise, Secrets of the Octopus, narrated by Paul Rudd.
- Also streaming on Disney+, Disneynature’s all-new feature film Tiger, narrated by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, journeys alongside a young tigress raising her rambunctious cubs in the fabled forests of India.