Win a Once-In-A-Lifetime Trip with Disney+ and National Geographic’s ourHOME Sweepstakes

Ahead of Earth Day, National Geographic and Disney+ announced today the ourHOME sweepstakes, part of the company’s Earth Month celebration. As a special perk for Disney+ subscribers, there is a chance to win a National Geographic Expeditions trip to the Galápagos for two.

Ever dreamed of interacting with giant tortoises, snorkeling crystal-clear waters, or learning how to photograph unique wildlife from a National Geographic expert?

Through the end of Earth Month, Disney+ subscribers can join in celebrating the beauty of ourHOME with a chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime expedition cruise for two to the Galápagos aboard the National Geographic Endeavor II, with incredible access to National Geographic experts, naturalists, photographers, and biologists to learn about wildlife throughout the trip.

Disney+ subscribers can enter the sweepstakes once daily at nationalgeographic.com/ourhomesweepstakes

The prize includes the following: One 10-day expedition cruise aboard the National Geographic Endeavor II to the Galápagos for two (double occupancy) Round-trip coach airfare and transfers upon arrival and departure All meals as indicated in the itinerary Daily activities and excursions as indicated by the itinerary Access to naturalists, photographers and biologists to learn about Galápagos wildlife

The Walt Disney Company and National Geographic announced the new global cross-platform campaign ourHOME

The campaign spotlights efforts internally and externally that help protect, restore and celebrate ourHOME by highlighting creators, storytellers and cast members for their contributions.

