Photos: National Geographic “Queens” Mural at SXSW

National Geographic has taken over SXSW with a gorgeous new mural installation in Austin, TX.
The new mural is in support of the new original series Queens, which airs on National Geographic and streams on Disney+ and Hulu.
The mural itself is by artist Erin Yoshi and will remain on the side of the East Austin Hotel throughout the month of March.
