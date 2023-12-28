Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson Talk Getting Started on and Honoring the Legacy of “Doctor Who”

On the set of the new TARDIS, Doctor Who stars Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson talk about finally getting started and honoring the legacy of the series.
- Ncuti Gatwa (The Doctor) and Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday) sit down for a chat with Doctor Who Unleashed host Steffan Powell, to discuss kicking off their incredible journey with Doctor Who.
- Gatwa notes how he had a year between being announced as the Doctor and finally beginning work on the series, where he had to step “into some pretty big shoes!"
- In preparing for the role, Gatwa did get acquainted with some previous Doctor Who stories, from both the classic and revival eras.
- He wanted to “gauge the sauce of the other Doctors” and figure out a way to make the character his own.
- The duo also talk about working with director Mark Tonderai, who had previously helmed a couple episodes of the show during the Jodie Whittaker era.
- “The Church on Ruby Road” is now streaming on Disney+. Check out Luke’s review of the Christmas special.
- For a further behind the scenes look at “The Church on Ruby Road,” check out the 9 minute featurette that was released following the special’s debut.
- Doctor Who returns for a full season of adventures in May 2024 on Disney+.
