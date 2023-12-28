Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson Talk Getting Started on and Honoring the Legacy of “Doctor Who”

by |
Tags: , ,

On the set of the new TARDIS, Doctor Who stars Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson talk about finally getting started and honoring the legacy of the series.

What’s Happening:

  • Ncuti Gatwa (The Doctor) and Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday) sit down for a chat with Doctor Who Unleashed host Steffan Powell, to discuss kicking off their incredible journey with Doctor Who.
  • Gatwa notes how he had a year between being announced as the Doctor and finally beginning work on the series, where he had to step “into some pretty big shoes!"
  • In preparing for the role, Gatwa did get acquainted with some previous Doctor Who stories, from both the classic and revival eras.
  • He wanted to “gauge the sauce of the other Doctors” and figure out a way to make the character his own.
  • The duo also talk about working with director Mark Tonderai, who had previously helmed a couple episodes of the show during the Jodie Whittaker era.
  • Watch the interview for yourself below.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning