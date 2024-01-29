Director Anthony White Treats Every Performance Like an Opportunity in New Featurette for “Choir” on Disney+

With just a couple of days before its debut on Disney+, the streamer has shared a new featurette for the docuseries Choir.
- This new featurette, titled “Every Performance is an Opportunity,” gives a good look at just how demanding director Anthony White is of his students as he pushes them to be great.
- Following their 2019 appearance on America’s Got Talent, it’s a pivotal time for the choir and White, as he’s faced with the combined challenges of replacing several key members, keeping the choir relevant in Detroit, and finding the next big opportunity that will put them back in the national spotlight.
- Choir is available on Disney+, starting January 31. Check out the new featurette below:
About “Choir”:
- Choir follows the kids of the Detroit Youth Choir as they prepare for the performance of a lifetime.
- Through their eyes, we experience the highs and lows of life growing up in Detroit, navigating the challenges of balancing family, school, and athletics, all while pursuing their dreams of taking their talents to the next level and performing on one of the world’s biggest stages.
- The series is directed by two-time Emmy winner Rudy Valdez.
- Imagine Documentaries' executive producers are Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Justin Wilkes, Sara Bernstein, and Ryan Miller.
- Blumhouse Television's executive producers are Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold, and Gretchen Palek.
- Director Rudy Valdez also executive produces alongside Maniac Productions’ Michael Seitzman.
- First unveiled at the 2022 D23 Expo, Choir premiered this past June at the Tribeca Festival. Click here to read our review.