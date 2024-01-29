Director Anthony White Treats Every Performance Like an Opportunity in New Featurette for “Choir” on Disney+

With just a couple of days before its debut on Disney+, the streamer has shared a new featurette for the docuseries Choir.

This new featurette, titled “Every Performance is an Opportunity,” gives a good look at just how demanding director Anthony White is of his students as he pushes them to be great.

Following their 2019 appearance on America’s Got Talent , it’s a pivotal time for the choir and White, as he’s faced with the combined challenges of replacing several key members, keeping the choir relevant in Detroit, and finding the next big opportunity that will put them back in the national spotlight.

Choir is available on Disney+, starting January 31. Check out the new featurette below:

About “Choir”: