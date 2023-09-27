New Trailer and Poster Released from Disney’s Upcoming Animated Feature “Wish”

Be careful what you wish for… Disney has released the full trailer and a new poster for their upcoming animated feature, Wish, coming to theaters on November 22nd, 2023.

What’s Happening:

A brand-new trailer has been released for Walt Disney Animation Studios’ latest film, Wish .

. Revealed today are additional members of the film’s voice cast, who join previously announced cast members Ariana DeBose, who voices 17-year-old heroine Asha; Chris Pine, who lends his voice to the formidable King Magnifico; and Alan Tudyk, who provides the memorable voice of Asha’s pet goat, Valentino.

New cast members include: Angelique Cabral as Queen Amaya, the wife and sounding board of King Magnifico. Victor Garber as Asha’s grandfather, Sabino, who—at 100 years old—is patiently waiting for his wish to be granted. Natasha Rothwell as Asha’s loving and supportive mom, Sakina.

Plus, Asha’s tight-knit group of confidants, protectors and forever friends: Jennifer Kumiyama as Asha’s dearest friend, Dahlia, who’s an accomplished baker and unofficial leader of their group. Evan Peters as the strong guy with a big heart and bigger yawn, Simon. Harvey Guillén as Gabo, who may be cynical, but he has a heart of gold. Ramy Niko Vargas as Asha’s joyful, always smiling buddy, Hal. Della Saba as the seemingly shy teenager, Bazeema, who’s full of surprises. Jon Rudnitsky as Asha’s rosy-cheeked, wiggly-eared pal, Dario.

Some new still images from the film were also shared by Disney today.

Wish takes place once upon a time in Rosas—a fantastical, fictional island where wishes can literally and magically come true. When Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, learns a hard truth, she makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.

