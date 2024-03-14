Nicholas Cage Reveals Dismaying News About “National Treasure 3”

by |
Tags: , , ,

A new interview with Nicholas Cage has stopped any hope of a future stealing important historical documents.

What’s Happening:

  • During an interview with ScreenRant, Nicholas Cage efficiently put an end to any hope for a third National Treasure film.
  • In a quote, he said “No, there is no National Treasure 3. If you want to find treasure, don’t look at Disney, okay? It’s not there.”
  • Cage has had a recent critical resurgence as of late, with lauded performances in Pig and Dream Scenario.
  • Disney+ aired a TV series, National Treasure: Edge of History, but it was canceled after one season.

More Television News:

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight