Nicholas Cage Reveals Dismaying News About “National Treasure 3”

A new interview with Nicholas Cage has stopped any hope of a future stealing important historical documents.

What's Happening:

During an interview with ScreenRant , Nicholas Cage efficiently put an end to any hope for a third National Treasure film.

, Nicholas Cage efficiently put an end to any hope for a third film. In a quote, he said “No, there is no National Treasure 3 . If you want to find treasure, don’t look at Disney, okay? It’s not there.”

. If you want to find treasure, don’t look at Disney, okay? It’s not there.” Cage has had a recent critical resurgence as of late, with lauded performances in Pig and Dream Scenario .

and . Disney+ National Treasure: Edge of History, but it was canceled after one season.

