Nicholas Cage Reveals Dismaying News About “National Treasure 3”

A new interview with Nicholas Cage has stopped any hope of a future stealing important historical documents.
What’s Happening:
- During an interview with ScreenRant, Nicholas Cage efficiently put an end to any hope for a third National Treasure film.
- In a quote, he said “No, there is no National Treasure 3. If you want to find treasure, don’t look at Disney, okay? It’s not there.”
- Cage has had a recent critical resurgence as of late, with lauded performances in Pig and Dream Scenario.
- Disney+ aired a TV series, National Treasure: Edge of History, but it was canceled after one season.
