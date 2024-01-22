All Six Episodes of Animated Event Series ” Iwájú” To Debut Alongside Behind The Scenes Doc From ABC News Studios on Disney+

All six episodes of the highly-anticipated new event series, Iwájú, are set to debut at the end of next month on Disney+, alongside a special new documentary, showcasing the first of its kind collaboration between Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pan-African entertainment company, Kugali.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney Animation Studios’ collaboration with Pan-African entertainment company Kugali has culminated in the all-new six-part series Iwájú, which streams exclusively on Disney+ beginning Feb. 28, 2024.
- While the series debuts on Feb. 28 in the US, release timing and distribution platform for select regions, including Nigeria, are expected in the near future.
- Iwájú is an original animated series set in a futuristic Lagos, Nigeria. The exciting coming-of-age story follows Tola, a young girl from the wealthy island, and her best friend, Kole, a self-taught tech expert, as they discover the secrets and dangers hidden in their different worlds.
- Kugali filmmakers—including director Olufikayo Ziki Adeola, production designer Hamid Ibrahim and cultural consultant Toluwalakin Olowofoyeku—take viewers on a unique journey into the world of Iwájú, bursting with unique visual elements and technological advancements inspired by the spirit of Lagos.
- The series is produced by Disney Animation’s Christina Chen with a screenplay by Adeola and Halima Hudson.
- Iwájú features the voices of Simisola Gbadamosi, Dayo Okeniyi, Femi Branch, Siji Soetan and Weruche Opia.
- Also debuting Feb. 28 on Disney+ is Iwájú: A Day Ahead, a documentary special filmed across three continents that shares the story of the founders of the Pan-African entertainment company, Kugali, who made their dream a reality creating an original animation series with Walt Disney Animation Studios. Created by the ABC News Studios and Walt Disney Animation Studios team that brought you Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2, the documentary shows anything is possible when talent meets opportunity. Iwájú: A Day Ahead is directed by Megan Harding and executive produced by Amy Astley and Beth Hoppe.
What They’re Saying:
- Director Olufikayo Ziki Adeola: “Crafting the narrative of Iwájú has been a journey of creative alchemy, blending the rich cultural tapestry of Lagos with imaginative leaps into the future. Collaborating with my Kugali co-founders and the visionary artists at Walt Disney Animation Studios has been nothing short of magical. The heartbeat of my hometown resonates through every scene, and I am thrilled for the world to experience this unique fusion of tradition and futurism.”
