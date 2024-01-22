All Six Episodes of Animated Event Series ” Iwájú” To Debut Alongside Behind The Scenes Doc From ABC News Studios on Disney+

All six episodes of the highly-anticipated new event series, Iwájú, are set to debut at the end of next month on Disney+, alongside a special new documentary, showcasing the first of its kind collaboration between Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pan-African entertainment company, Kugali.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ collaboration with Pan-African entertainment company Kugali has culminated in the all-new six-part series Iwájú, which streams exclusively on Disney+ beginning Feb. 28, 2024.

While the series debuts on Feb. 28 in the US, release timing and distribution platform for select regions, including Nigeria, are expected in the near future.

Iwájú is an original animated series set in a futuristic Lagos, Nigeria. The exciting coming-of-age story follows Tola, a young girl from the wealthy island, and her best friend, Kole, a self-taught tech expert, as they discover the secrets and dangers hidden in their different worlds.

Kugali filmmakers—including director Olufikayo Ziki Adeola, production designer Hamid Ibrahim and cultural consultant Toluwalakin Olowofoyeku—take viewers on a unique journey into the world of Iwájú, bursting with unique visual elements and technological advancements inspired by the spirit of Lagos.

The series is produced by Disney Animation's Christina Chen with a screenplay by Adeola and Halima Hudson.

Iwájú features the voices of Simisola Gbadamosi, Dayo Okeniyi, Femi Branch, Siji Soetan and Weruche Opia.

Also debuting Feb. 28 on Disney+ is Iwájú: A Day Ahead, a documentary special filmed across three continents that shares the story of the founders of the Pan-African entertainment company, Kugali, who made their dream a reality creating an original animation series with Walt Disney Animation Studios. Created by the ABC Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2, the documentary shows anything is possible when talent meets opportunity. Iwájú: A Day Ahead is directed by Megan Harding and executive produced by Amy Astley and Beth Hoppe.

What They’re Saying:

Director Olufikayo Ziki Adeola: “Crafting the narrative of Iwájú has been a journey of creative alchemy, blending the rich cultural tapestry of Lagos with imaginative leaps into the future. Collaborating with my Kugali co-founders and the visionary artists at Walt Disney Animation Studios has been nothing short of magical. The heartbeat of my hometown resonates through every scene, and I am thrilled for the world to experience this unique fusion of tradition and futurism.”