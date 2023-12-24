“Once Upon a Studio” Now Available on Walt Disney Animation Studios YouTube Channel

Once Upon a Studio, the recently released short celebrating the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company, is now streaming on the Walt Disney Animation Studios YouTube channel.

Once Upon a Studio debuted on ABC coming to Disney+ and Hulu

Now, even those without a Disney+ or Hulu subscription can watch the new short on YouTube.

Once Upon a Studio also remains available to stream on Disney+.

More on Once Upon a Studio: