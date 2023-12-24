“Once Upon a Studio” Now Available on Walt Disney Animation Studios YouTube Channel

Once Upon a Studio, the recently released short celebrating the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company, is now streaming on the Walt Disney Animation Studios YouTube channel.
- Once Upon a Studio debuted on ABC on October 15 before coming to Disney+ and Hulu the next day.
- Now, even those without a Disney+ or Hulu subscription can watch the new short on YouTube.
- Once Upon a Studio also remains available to stream on Disney+.
- You can watch Once Upon a Studio below:
More on Once Upon a Studio:
- Once Upon a Studio will also play theatrically in front of the Disney100 special engagement of Moana—now showing in theaters through October 26th.
- An all-star ensemble of beloved characters from Walt Disney Animation Studios come together in Once Upon a Studio for a joyful, entertaining and emotional reunion as they assemble for a spectacular group photo to mark Disney’s 100th anniversary.
- Featuring 543 characters from more than 85 Disney feature-length and short films, Once Upon a Studio welcomes heroes and villains, princes and princesses, sidekicks and sorcerers—in all-new hand-drawn and CG animation—to celebrate 10 decades of storytelling, artistry and technological achievements.
- Once Upon a Studio is directed by Dan Abraham and Trent Correy and produced by Yvett Merino and Bradford Simonsen. Our own Alex Reif took a few moments to talk with Dan and Trent, and you can read that here.
- The short originally debuted as part of the Annecy Festival in June, where it was also announced that the short will be attached with the upcoming film from the studio, Wish. You can read more about that original screening plus a review of the short, here.
- See what Tony thought of Once Upon a Studio following the fantastic short's debut on ABC. Also, go behind the scenes of the new short in our coverage of a recent press day.