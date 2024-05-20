Jerry Bruckheimer Shares Update on Future of “Pirates of the Caribbean”

Jerry Bruckheimer has shared details about the often discussed continuations of the Pirates of the Caribbean films.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline has shared interviews with Jerry Bruckheimer, executive producer of the Pirates films, discussing this future of the franchise.
- Two films remain in the works, with Jeff Nathanson writing a proper reboot and Christina Hodson working on a Margot Robbie-led feature.
- Bruckheimer mentions how the Nathanson script has an “amazing third act”.
- He also mentioned that, if up to him, Depp would return.
What They’re Saying:
- Jerry Bruckheimer: “We hope to get ’em both made, and I think Disney agrees they really want to make the Margot one, too.”
