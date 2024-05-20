Jerry Bruckheimer Shares Update on Future of “Pirates of the Caribbean”

Jerry Bruckheimer has shared details about the often discussed continuations of the Pirates of the Caribbean films.

Deadline has shared Pirates films, discussing this future of the franchise.

films, discussing this future of the franchise. Two films remain in the works, with Jeff Nathanson writing a proper reboot and Christina Hodson working on a Margot Robbie-led feature.

Bruckheimer mentions how the Nathanson script has an “amazing third act”.

He also mentioned that, if up to him, Depp would return.

Jerry Bruckheimer: “We hope to get ’em both made, and I think Disney agrees they really want to make the Margot one, too.”

