See How a Lightning McQueen Die Cast Car is Created

Ka-Chow! Disney-Pixar fans are very familiar with Lightning McQueen from the Cars franchise and probably even have a toy, model or figure of the character at home. A new video from Disney-Pixar shares a look at how die cast Lightning McQueen cars are made.

The new video comes from the official Pixar Cars YouTube account and provides a behind-the-scenes look at creating and packaging die cast cars.

The video details the steps of creating these souvenirs, including: Melting zinc alloy Molding Casting a Lightning McQueen body Plastic injection molding Painting Pad printing Packaging

Check out the video below: