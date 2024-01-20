See How a Lightning McQueen Die Cast Car is Created

Ka-Chow! Disney-Pixar fans are very familiar with Lightning McQueen from the Cars franchise and probably even have a toy, model or figure of the character at home. A new video from Disney-Pixar shares a look at how die cast Lightning McQueen cars are made.

  • The new video comes from the official Pixar Cars YouTube account and provides a behind-the-scenes look at creating and packaging die cast cars.
  • The video details the steps of creating these souvenirs, including:
    • Melting zinc alloy
    • Molding
    • Casting a Lightning McQueen body
    • Plastic injection molding
    • Painting
    • Pad printing
    • Packaging
  • Check out the video below:

  • Lightning McQueen has appeared in three Cars films from Disney-Pixa over a span of 11 years.
  • Those films have grossed more than $588 million and spawned the spinoff series Cars on the Road on Disney+.
  • The iconic character has also been present in Disney Parks and been featured in popular games like Rocket League.
  • And of course, Lightning has been featured on a wide variety of merchandise, including pieces from popular brands like Crocs and RSVLTS.
