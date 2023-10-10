Spider-Man and Venom Swing into 3D Billboards for “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2” in Los Angeles and New York City

by |
Tags: , , , , , , ,

We are just a couple of weeks away from the long-awaited and highly anticipated debut of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on PlayStation 5. The game appeared on some very impressive 3D billboards today to continue to build excitement as we get closer.

  • The official Marvel Games X account shared a look at two 3D billboard advertisements for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, one in Los Angeles and one fittingly in New York City.
  • The impressive advertisement sees both Peter Parker and Miles Morales do battle with Venom before the sinister symbiote emerges from the billboard.
  • Watch the advertisements from both Los Angeles and New York in the videos below:

More on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2:

  • Insomniac Games will launch Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on Friday, October 20th, 2023, only on PlayStation 5.
  • The news was announced during Summer Game Fest 2023, along with some other exciting details and some new art from the game.
  • Marvel also recently shared gameplay footage and details about the gameplay itself.
  • You can pre-order Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 now on PlayStation Store, PlayStation Direct or your friendly neighborhood retailer.
Mike Mack
Mack is the Editorial Director for Marvel and ESPN content and he has covered comic cons, theme park events, video game showcases and other fun events. He is a fan of theme parks, sports, movies, Marvel Comics and is a self-proclaimed "nerd."
View all articles by Mike Mack