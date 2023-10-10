Spider-Man and Venom Swing into 3D Billboards for “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2” in Los Angeles and New York City

We are just a couple of weeks away from the long-awaited and highly anticipated debut of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on PlayStation 5. The game appeared on some very impressive 3D billboards today to continue to build excitement as we get closer.
- The official Marvel Games X account shared a look at two 3D billboard advertisements for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, one in Los Angeles and one fittingly in New York City.
- The impressive advertisement sees both Peter Parker and Miles Morales do battle with Venom before the sinister symbiote emerges from the billboard.
- Watch the advertisements from both Los Angeles and New York in the videos below:
More on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2:
- Insomniac Games will launch Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on Friday, October 20th, 2023, only on PlayStation 5.
- The news was announced during Summer Game Fest 2023, along with some other exciting details and some new art from the game.
- Marvel also recently shared gameplay footage and details about the gameplay itself.
- You can pre-order Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 now on PlayStation Store, PlayStation Direct or your friendly neighborhood retailer.