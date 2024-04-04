“SuperKitties” Retains The Fun, Music, And Adventure Into Second Season on Disney Junior

The hit Disney Junior Series, SuperKitties, is set to return tomorrow, April 5th, with their second season premiere. The second season of 2023’s No. 1 new preschool series, will debut on Disney Junior at 9:30 a.m. EDT/PDT and Disney Channel at 2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT. Later this summer, An initial batch of episodes will roll out on Disney+.

The new season features a su-purr charged storyline where Bitsy, Ginny, Buddy and Sparks receive brand-new superpowers and gadgets to aid in their mission of making the town of Kittydale a more caring and “pawesome” place. Right from the jump, our heroes will deal with quite the overgrown lab rat before taking on one of the greatest jewel thieves, er, um, I mean, salon owners while the Kittens make a new friend.

The adventures are engaging enough to retain the attention of the youngsters the show is aimed at, while entertaining enough for parents or guardians who will be watching along with them to enjoy as well.

Just like last season, the episodes are filled with catchy tunes that are sure to please each of the show’s viewers and have them humming along for days. If you’re like me, you’ll immediately recognize the voice of Emma Berman as Ginny. She is known for playing Guilia in the Pixar Animation Studios film, Luca. She is joined by Cruz Flateau (CoComelon) as Sparks, JeCobi Swain (Home Economics) as Buddy and Pyper Braun (Country Comfort) as Bitsy. The returning guest cast for season two includes Justin Guarini (American Idol) as Cat Burglar, James Monroe Iglehart (Broadway’s Aladdin) as Mr. Puppypaws, Ruth Pferdehirt (Finding Nemo: The Musical) as Lab Rat and Isabella Crovetti (Vampirina) as Zsa-Zsa the cockatoo.

The new adventures seen in the season 2 premiere are heartwarming and fun, and get us excited for the rest of the season, which is slated to have some special guests, including Disney Legend Anika Noni Rose (The Princess and the Frog) as Cousin Sassy, Emmy Award winner Pamela Adlon (Better Things) as Aunt Lola and Emmy Award winner Eric Bauza (Muppet Babies) as Wiggles the robot pig.

The new season of SuperKitties already promises the same sense of adventure, fun, and charm while delivering and imparting important messages of kindness, empathy, friendship, resilience and problem-solving. Plus, there’s some fun music too!

SuperKitties is created and executive produced by Emmy winner Paula Rosenthal (Peter Rabbit). Emmy-winning producer and writer Sarah Mullervy (Peter Rabbit) serves as executive producer, alongside Kirk Van Wormer (Transformers: Prime) and Audu Paden (Monster High), who also serve as executive producers.

Season 2 of SuperKitties arrives on Disney Junior and Disney Channel tomorrow, April 5th. You can catch up with the earlier episodes of the series, now on Disney+.