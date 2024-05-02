“The Conners” Expected To Receive Season 7 Renewal

The Conners is on its way to a seventh season renewal.

What’s Happening:

Deadline reports ABC The Conners is expected to get a shortened season seven renewal.

is expected to get a shortened season seven renewal. The sitcom remains a solid ratings performer for the network.

While the show was initially preparing to film a “button” that could end the series this season, that will no longer be needed.

The series is expected to receive six episodes to complete the series.

More ABC News: