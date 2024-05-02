“The Conners” Expected To Receive Season 7 Renewal

by |
Tags: , , ,

The Conners is on its way to a seventh season renewal.

What’s Happening:

  • Deadline reports that ABC’s The Conners is expected to get a shortened season seven renewal.
  • The sitcom remains a solid ratings performer for the network.
  • While the show was initially preparing to film a “button” that could end the series this season, that will no longer be needed.
  • The series is expected to receive six episodes to complete the series.

More ABC News:

Marshal_Knight
Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight