“The Conners” Expected To Receive Season 7 Renewal

The Conners is on its way to a seventh season renewal.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline reports that ABC’s The Conners is expected to get a shortened season seven renewal.
- The sitcom remains a solid ratings performer for the network.
- While the show was initially preparing to film a “button” that could end the series this season, that will no longer be needed.
- The series is expected to receive six episodes to complete the series.
