New “20/20” Reports on Police Questioning of a Pastor, a Ventriloquist and an Ex-Husband in the Murder of Tricia Todd

On an all-new 20/20, police question a pastor, a ventriloquist, and an ex-husband in the murder of Tricia Todd. The program will feature exclusive interviews with the victim's mother and brothers. The episode will air on Friday, May 3rd, on ABC as well as the next day on Hulu.

What’s Happening:

When Tricia Todd, a young mother who recently relocated to Hobe Sound, Florida, failed to pick up her 2-year-old daughter from the babysitter, her family was instantly worried.

Police conducted an extensive search, questioning a pastor who twice met Tricia during her evening walks on the beach, a local ventriloquist whom she was infatuated with, and her ex-husband Steven Williams.

But when those leads seemed to go nowhere, authorities were left wondering— who would want a young mother dead?

An all-new 20/20 features reporting from co-anchor Deborah Roberts and interviews with Rebecca Hasselbach, Tricia’s mom; Jonathan and Joshua Todd, Tricia’s brothers; Marnie McCartney, Tricia’s best friend; Sgt. Dan DuLac, Martin County Sheriff's Office; Lt. Yesenia Carde, Martin County Sheriff’s Office; Tom Bakkedahl, a state attorney in the 19th Circuit Court of Florida.

